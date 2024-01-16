Destination of the Year 2024: Vietnam contributes 2 places

Ha Long Bay (Quang Ninh) and the town of Sa Pa (Lao Cai province) have recently been included in the list of the world’s most popular destinations by the renowned travel platform TripAdvisor.

Specifically, in the “Trending Destinations” category of the 2024 Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best awards, Ha Long Bay secured the 3rd position. Last year, Ho Chi Minh City and Hoi An were also featured in TripAdvisor’s list of top trending destinations.

Regarding Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage site, the world’s largest travel guidance platform states, “Travelers should visit Ha Long Bay to get the closest and most visual experience of the stunning limestone islands, rock formations, and beautiful caves here. These wonders have undergone centuries of formation.” Additionally, TripAdvisor suggests tourists rent kayaks or join guided tours to explore the breathtaking landscapes.

Foreign tourists take a boat trip to visit Ha Long Bay, Northern Vietnam. Photo: Lux Cruises

Meanwhile, Sa Pa, the colorful and charming market town in the Northwest, is described as a perfect oasis amidst challenging mountain treks or visits to terraced rice fields. The Gothic-style stone church in the town center is a focal point for tourists, influenced by French missionaries who once lived in the town. Furthermore, visitors are encouraged to indulge in cuisine inspired by Vietnam or Europe in the town center and not to miss the “Love Market” taking place every Saturday evening, according to TripAdvisor.

People harvest tea on the blooming cherry blossom hills in Sa Pa. Vinh Dav’s photo

Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best is TripAdvisor’s annual award. It is presented to destinations with hotels, restaurants, and entertainment activities that have received a significant number of outstanding reviews and opinions from the community over a 12-month period, from October 1, 2022, to September 30, 2023. Less than 1% of TripAdvisor’s 8 million profiles receive the Best of the Best award, signifying the highest level of excellence in the travel industry.

This is not the first time Sa Pa and Ha Long Bay have been recognized as international tourist destinations. Recently, India’s Times Travel publication honored the 50 most beautiful destinations in the world for 2024, with three Vietnamese locations making the list: Sa Pa (Lao Cai province), Ha Long Bay (Quang Ninh province), and Hoi An (Quang Nam province).

@Vietnamnet