Desire to bring Vietnamese ceramic products to international level

Vietnam is one of the countries where glazed ceramics have been produced for a long time and still continue to develop. The artisans have been creating ceramic products for generations, which have become the pride of traditional Vietnamese craft villages, with a variety of styles and shapes. One of the most unique ceramic lines is the brown-glazed ceramics of the Ly Tran Dynasty.

The brown-glazed ceramics are among the top group of Vietnamese ceramics in terms of visual art, application function, and pure Vietnamese style. Appearing around the 11th century and only existing for about 4 centuries, brown-glazed ceramics left a bold mark in the history of Vietnamese ceramics.

To restore this unique Vietnamese ceramic line, the Thousand Years of Vietnamese Ceramics Center and the Brown Glazed Ceramics Academy were established. These places serve as a gathering place for artisans, experts, researchers, and artists, and connect Vietnamese ceramic enthusiasts.

At the Thousand Years of Vietnamese Pottery Center, one can find unique ceramic product samples skillfully and meticulously crafted by the hands of Bat Trang artisans or personalized collections, passed down from generation to generation.

Director Hoang Cong Cuong, Strategic Director of the Thousand Years of Vietnamese Ceramics Center said, “The Thousand Years of Vietnamese Ceramics Center creates each piece with spirit, intelligence, creativity and careful research. We put a lot of love into it with the hope that Vietnamese ceramic products will reach an international level with a very special position.”

At the Thousand Years of Vietnamese Pottery Center, visitors can not only admire simple ceramic sculptures but also learn about thousands of years of cultural heritage stories. The Center for Thousand Years of Vietnamese Ceramics is expected to be an address connecting the elite of craft villages with the creative and tourism community.

@vtv.vn