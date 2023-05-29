Designers VUNGOC&SON turn Hoi An market into a fashion catwalk

Following the success of the show “Homeland” last summer in the picturesque historic town of Hoi An, two designers Vu Ngoc Tu (Vu Ngoc) and Dinh Truong Tung (Son) came to Hoi An to arrange a personal display “Colors of the Heart” for summer 2023. This time, the duo hopes to surprise the audience by selecting Hoi An market to transmit the colors of Vietnamese culture via the language of fashion.

According to Vu Ngoc and Son, the 150m long runway around the old town beginning at Hoi An market would be lit by more than 1,000 crimson lanterns made particularly for the event. The time they chose for guests to enjoy more than 100 current designs is around sunset when the afternoon falls and the ancient town lights up with spectacular hues.

“During our visit to Hoi An, we happened to hear the story of Huynh Van Ba, a 90-year-old lantern maker, and the proud saying ‘The lantern is the soul of Hoi An.’ The colorful but very oriental image of Hoi Street has provided us with a lot of unique inspiration to create,” designer Vu Ngoc Tu remarked.

The predominant color of the concert will be red, the color of brilliance and majesty associated with Asian culture. “Aside from lanterns, bamboo leaf motifs are one of the oriental inspirations that we want to exploit,” designer Dinh Truong Tung remarked. “Lanterns are constructed of bamboo, and this relationship emphasizes the Asian theme throughout the event.”

The designer duo stated that they hope to present the beauty of the scenery and people of Hoi An through the display, as well as honor the importance of the handicraft industry of Hoi An in particular and Vietnam in general, therefore promoting tourism and culture.

The magnificent oriental fashion show will be scheduled for the afternoon of July 28 and will feature 200 guests as well as 80 models, beauty queens, and runner-ups.

