Dengue fever cases rise, Health Ministry urges prevention measures

Accordingly, localities will coordinate with the Department of Health and relevant units to implement communication activities in preventing and controlling dengue fever before and during the outbreak season. People will be encouraged to participate in dengue fever prevention and control activities, such as responding to the ASEAN Dengue Day in their areas.

Political and social organizations, along with the healthcare sector, will carry out environmental protection campaigns, including eradication of mosquitoes and larvae. Families will inspect water containers, equipment, waste, mosquito breeding sites, and take appropriate measures.

Healthcare institutions will ensure an adequate supply of medicine, equipment, and treatment machines; organize patient admission, treatment, and transfer plans; and avoid situations where patients are not consulted, treated, or referred (if applicable). They will also have treatment decentralization plans and support for lower-level facilities.

In areas with a high risk of outbreaks, functional forces will regularly monitor, inspect, and provide specific guidance on dengue fever prevention and control procedures.

According to TTXVN, in 2022, there were over 361,800 cases of dengue fever nationwide, including 133 deaths. In just the first month of 2023, the number of dengue fever cases nationwide has increased by 2.3 times compared to the same period in 2022. Most of the cases are concentrated in some provinces in the South and Central regions.