Den Da: A long-standing coffee shop that makes strong impression on American newspapers

Den Da Coffee, a long-standing coffee chain, where the space is both ancient and modern in Ho Chi Minh City, has just appeared in America’s leading architectural magazine – ArchDaily.

Den Da Coffee is a long-standing coffee chain, currently has 8 stores across Ho Chi Minh City. This unique cafe interior design concept focuses on old Saigon images as a core value to bring fresh air to customers.

Therefore, when it comes to Black Da coffee, most diners will immediately remember the highlights of the ancient and modern atmosphere of this place.

Den Da Coffee branch Pham Ngu Lao.

That is also the reason why the main designer of the chain continues to draw inspiration from Saigon’s distinctive colors and details to bring integrity to the chain, and at the same time bring customers a new atmosphere of Den Da coffee shop.

Den Da Coffee – Ky Con right at Phu Dong roundabout is a completely new version. These are dubbed the best values ​​of Den Da throughout its history, which will soothe your mind with satisfaction as soon as you set foot in this place.

The green-clad walls recall an old house vibe, accompanied by a stainless steel circular led light box – painted in orange represents the intersection of old and new styles. Passing through the shop space are elegantly arranged grinding stones and terraced tiles – two materials that were mainly used in old Saigon households.

Inspired by what may have been considered old-fashioned by the younger generation, the design team decided to use classic, extremely functional materials and colors to remind the client of construction trends. and the social situation of the 90s.

First, the most important factor is the overall structure of the project, the windows are aligned separately as in the famous building at 42 Nguyen Hue.

In addition, traditional bricks are used to build the brewing area, one of the small but special points of Den Da.

This coffee shop is sure to bring you a feeling of comfort and satisfaction thanks to the layout that integrates classic and nostalgic things with groundbreaking and modern items.

The architect also coordinated with terracotta wind-cotton bricks on the facade and a part of the window to catch the evening sunlight, making the space more lively and warm.

The image of the brand’s slogan is shown in harmony, with warm yellow light by silicone led lights, highlighting the location for customers to take pictures when they want to check-in at the shop.

