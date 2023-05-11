Demand high as tickets for Da Nang International Fireworks Festival go on sale

After a three-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) is attracting a large number of tourists. On the first day of ticket sales, thousands of people have already made bookings.

On May 9th, the DIFF 2023 organizing committee announced that this year’s festival has received a great deal of interest from tourists and travel agencies. Thousands of tickets were sold on the first day of sales, indicating the festival’s enduring popularity and the brand it has built for Da Nang after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

According to the announcement, DIFF 2023 tickets range from VND 800,000 to VND 3 million for the five seating categories.

Zone A (central area) costs between VND 1.5 million and VND 3 million. Zone B (left and right-wing area) costs between VND 800,000 and VND 1 million. Children under 1 meter in height will receive free admission if they sit with their parents.

Danang International Fireworks Festival has become the trademark of the coastal city

This year, fewer tickets have been sold than in previous DIFF events, with seating for over 5,000 people available each night. Ticket sales began on May 8th, and tourists can purchase them through the DIFF organizing committee’s website or phone number. DIFF 2023 is scheduled to take place from June 2nd to July 8th at the fireworks stage by the Han River, with the participation of eight teams from the UK, Italy, Poland, France, Australia, Canada, Finland, and Vietnam. This year’s festival has the theme “The World Without Boundaries” to celebrate the strong recovery of the global tourism industry after the pandemic. Each team will present a 20-minute fireworks display according to a theme agreed upon by the organizing committee for each night. The themes for the five performances are: “Peace for Humanity” (June 2nd), “Love Without Borders” (June 10th), “Conquering Dreams” (June 17th), “Dance of Nature” (June 24th), and “The World Without Boundaries” (July 8th). The opening night will feature a performance by Vietnam and Finland on June 2nd. @Vietnamnet