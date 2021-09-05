Delivery workers in Hanoi can only operate from 9:00 to 20:00 daily

The authorities of Hanoi imposes time restrictions on motorbike delivery, according to the new rules, Motorbike-based delivery workers will only send out packages from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm every day.

The time bracket was mentioned in an official statement on motorbike delivery regulations that the Hanoi People’s Committee sent to relevant agencies on September 04, Tuoi Tre Newspaper reported.

Approved a proposal requires motorbike-based delivery services to only operate from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm daily, according to the official statement.

The new measure proposed by municipal Department of Transport, which is seen as an elevated attempt in containing the coronavirus spread during the current social distancing period, which has been going on in Hanoi since July, 2021.

In the upcoming weeks, the municipal Department of Public Security, the Department of Transport, and related agencies have been ordered to sternly uphold the epidemic prevention guidelines.

Meanwhile, the Department of Industry and Trade, the Department of Information and Communications, and the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development must ensure that agencies and businesses in the capital city maintain epidemic safety for their delivery workers.

As mandated by local authorities, these delivery workers must acquire valid coronavirus-negative test results before they are allowed to go on duty. Tests on the workers will be conducted by the municipal Department of Health.

On Saturday, the capital city announced plans to grant travel permits to six groups of residents allowed to go out for necessary work from next week to facilitate their travel during the social distancing.

According to Tuoi Tre Newspaper, the city has shut down all public transport services, including buses, taxis as well as passenger and delivery services on ride-hailing apps, as part of strengthened curbs introduced on July 24.

Dedicated delivery teams of supermarkets and convenience stores are still permitted to distribute essential items to customers.

Since April, Hanoi has logged 3,520 new Covid-19 cases, according to the municipal Department of Health.

