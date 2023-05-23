Decision Lab reseach shows Vietnamese consumers indulge themselves in Shoppertainment

The Connected Consumer Q1 2023 report – Vietnam’s leading digital landscape report – was recently released by Decision Lab and the Mobile Marketing Association Vietnam (MMA).

May 2023, The Connected Consumer Q1 2023 report – Vietnam’s leading digital landscape report – was recently released by Decision Lab and the Mobile Marketing Association Vietnam (MMA). The study focuses on consumers’ online habits, such as their use of social media, entertainment (music, movies, and videos), and online shopping.

This quarter, all of the big players in e-commerce saw a drop in usage. The penetration rates of Shopee and Lazada fell by 2% and 3%, respectively. Shopee’s favorability among Gen Y (-5%) and Gen Z (-5%) customers also decreased.

TikTok Shop, on the other hand, was a bright spot in the e-commerce sector. In Q1 2023, the platform grew by 5% from quarter on quarter. Its favorability among Gen Y and Z also increased.

This growth is a testament to the success of TikTok’s unique approach to e-commerce and the new trend sweeping across this sector, “Shoppertainment”.

Shoppertainment is a concept that combines shopping and entertainment. It involves using live streams, product demonstrations, and other interesting content to get shoppers’ attention and make shopping fun and interactive.

Shoppertainment makes it possible to increase conversion rates and keep customers by making them loyal to the brand. Live video shopping is a fun way for brands to discover what their customers want and keep them interested. Because of this, customers are more likely to add things to their shopping carts if they can talk to other people while they shop.

Social media landscape: Top platforms maintained the previous quarter’s usage rates

Facebook, Zalo, and YouTube remain the most popular social media platforms. Their usage rates have been maintained from the previous quarter. Facebook is still the number one social media platform in Vietnam in terms of usage. However, its primary position is now three percentage points lower than in the previous quarter. Gen X and Z saw Facebook as less of a must-have app in Q1 2023.

The number of people using Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn decreased slightly. Nevertheless, the decline in Instagram usage was only noticeable among Generations X and Y members, indicating that younger users continue to favour the platform.

Zalo remained Vietnam’s most used platform for connecting with close ones

Zalo continued to dominate the messaging app market. It is Vietnam’s second most-used social media platform and remains the most popular platform for connecting with close ones, despite a slight decrease in usage (-1%).

The messaging platform gained three percentage points as Vietnam’s favourite messaging app in Q1 2023, especially among Gen X, with a jump of 5%. Among Gen Z, Zalo’s importance increased sharply by 6%.

Commenting on the Connected Consumer Q1 2023 report, Thue Quist Thomasen, CEO of Decision Lab, said:

We are proud to present the Connected Consumer Q1 2023 report. Shoppertainment is the key development this quarter. With the rise of TikTok Shop, the line between shopping and entertainment has become increasingly blurred. Vietnamese consumers are looking for more fun and interactive ways to shop online. This is a massive opportunity for brands to reach and engage with customers on platforms where they can collaborate with influencers and live-streamers to create exciting and authentic e-commerce experiences.

With the Connected Consumer Q1 2023 report, we aim to provide the most comprehensive and up-to-date overview of the digital consumption patterns of Vietnamese consumers. We believe our report will serve as a valuable guide for marketers and businesses to navigate Vietnam’s complex and fast-changing digital consumer landscape.”

Jessica Phan – Country Director of MMA Vietnam, Myanmar, and Cambodia, MMA Global Inc, said:

“This is one of the major pieces of study that MMA considers an important part of the Vietnamese digital consumption marketing business. In addition, one of our goals is to equip marketers with examples of excellent practices in the sector from companies such as Grab, Momo, Shopee, and Tiktok. This is also preparation for the future ecosystem of e-commerce, which is anticipated to be more effective and incorporate a variety of best practices for the subsequent Connected Consumer reports.”