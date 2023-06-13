Deadly Attack on Committee Headquarters in Dak Lak: 39 Suspects Apprehended

In the attack on two commune committee headquarters in Dak Lak, a total of 10 individuals were arrested, while 2 others voluntarily surrendered to the authorities during the night, bringing the temporary detention count of suspects to 39.

Lieutenant General To Anh Xo, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Public Security, announced on June 13th that in addition to the 39 individuals already apprehended in the past three days, the authorities are actively pursuing the remaining suspects. General Xo stated, “Currently, we do not have specific statistics on the number of fugitives.”

Dak Lak Police issued a call for the offenders to turn themselves in early in order to be eligible for leniency.

The incident occurred in the early morning of June 11th when a group of individuals on motorcycles launched an armed attack, using firearms and dangerous weapons to vandalize the People’s Committee headquarters and the working offices of the Ea Tieu and Ea Ktur commune police in Cu Kuin district. The aftermath of the attack resulted in the tragic loss of 4 police officers, 2 commune officials, and 3 civilians, with 2 police officers sustaining severe injuries.

Immediately following the incident, the Ministry of Public Security instructed the investigative units to collaborate with the Dak Lak Provincial Police in apprehending the suspects. Joint operations involving military forces were also initiated.

An officer involved in the plan to protect targets and apprehend suspects revealed that the mobile police forces in the area, under the Ministry of Public Security, in coordination with the Provincial Military Command of Dak Lak, organized highly skilled armed teams to encircle and capture the perpetrators.

Cư Kuin district police also worked in tandem with the provincial police to establish multiple armed teams and coordinate various forces in the area for the search operation. Additionally, the police in neighboring districts and Buon Ma Thuot City increased patrols and set up checkpoints on routes and entry points to the province, forming multiple layers of encirclement to capture the assailants. The local residents remained calm and followed the instructions and guidance provided by the authorities.

On the first day of the attack, law enforcement forces arrested 16 individuals, and as of the present day, a total of 39 suspects have been apprehended. Furthermore, a significant quantity of military weapons, including CKC rifles, was confiscated.

By the night of June 11th, the situation had stabilized, and the lives of the residents returned to normal. The authorities are currently engaged in the cleanup of the People’s Committee headquarters in Ea Tieu and Ea Ktur communes to swiftly resume their operations.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang and Lieutenant General Luong Tam Quang (Deputy Minister of Public Security) visited the scene to offer condolences and support to the families of the victims. Additionally, Lieutenant General Huynh Chien Thang, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army, led a delegation from the Ministry of Defense to inspect the site.

On June 12th, the Prime Minister awarded the Homeland Protection medals to 4 martyrs from the Ministry of Public Security and 2 martyrs from Dak Lak Province who sacrificed their lives while on duty. The recipients of this honor include Lieutenant Colonel Hoang Trung and First Lieutenant Nguyen Dang Nhan from Ea Ktur commune police, Lieutenant Colonel Tran Quoc Thang and First Lieutenant Ha Tuan Anh from Ea Tieu commune police, as well as Nguyen Van Kien, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council of Ea Ktur commune, and Nguyen Van Dung, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ea Tieu commune.