Dat Bike launches special edition Quantum DxDragon series

The electric motorcycle brand Dat Bike has just launched a limited edition of their Quantum DxDragon model, with a total of 100 units.

Following the success of their first electric scooter introduced in late October 2023, Dat Bike has decided to release the limited edition Quantum DxDragon as a gesture of gratitude to the customers who have supported the Vietnamese start-up throughout this time.

Dat Bike Quantum DxDragon has a main red color design

The image of a dragon, symbolizing prosperity and abundance, served as inspiration for the design of this limited edition electric motorcycle by Dat Bike. Against a luxurious red backdrop, the image of the gracefully coiling dragon in mid-air is both powerful and elegant, replicated through meticulous and sophisticated lines throughout the body of the bike. Attention to detail adds a touch of sophistication to the product.

The Dat Bike Quantum DxDragon retains the same power as the original Quantum, boasting a 7,000 W output and a maximum speed of up to 100 km/h. With just a 4-hour charging time, the Quantum DxDragon can cover a range of 270 km, the longest among electric motorcycles currently on the market. Additionally, featuring the largest storage compartment with a capacity of up to 41 L, this limited edition provides maximum convenience for users.

In addition to familiar features from the original Quantum such as Cruise Control, 2 driving modes (Driving and Super), the Quantum version for the 2024 Lunar New Year is continuously updated with new firmware, including features like finding the vehicle in a parking lot, anti-theft, and Dat Ride Predictor technology.

In the Vietnamese market, Dat Bike Quantum DxDragon is now available for pre-order (limited to 100 units) at a price of 52.9 million VND.

