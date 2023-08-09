Dat Bike collaborates with Baemin, using electric motorcycles for food delivery

Drivers can now rent cars by the day instead of having to invest a large amount of money to buy a whole vehicle. This green transportation service has been launched in Ho Chi Minh City starting today.

On August 9th, Dat Bike – a renowned electric bike startup in Vietnam – announced a partnership with Baemin, an online food delivery app, to deploy electric motorcycles for delivery. Accordingly, the green delivery service with Dat Bike’s electric motorcycles on the Baemin app has been launched in Ho Chi Minh City starting today.

It is known that the collaboration between Baemin and Dat Bike began in the first phase in June 2023 with an electric motorcycle trial program for driver-partners. After receiving positive feedback during the initial phase, phase 2 will officially commence, aiming to provide driver-partners with rental bikes at a preferential price of 32,400 VND/day, helping to save costs and optimize operations during deliveries. Phase 2 is scheduled to take place over a period of 3 months, from July 25th to October 25th, with a certain number of electric motorcycles allocated for Baemin’s driver-partners.

After phase 2, BAEMIN and Dat Bike will negotiate and adjust the rental price to suit the needs and financial capabilities of the driver partners. This collaboration aims to test the operation of discounted rental rates for drivers as a form of installment payment, rather than requiring a large upfront fee to own the vehicle.

Previously, Dat Bike also partnered with Gojek, a ride-hailing and online food delivery platform. Within this partnership, Dat Bike will provide Gojek driver partners with the Dat Bike Weaver++ electric bike model to carry out passenger transportation (GoRide), food delivery (GoFood), and parcel delivery (GoSend) services in Vietnam. The use of Dat Bike Weaver++ electric bikes can significantly reduce fuel costs for Gojek driver partners by only a quarter compared to gasoline-powered bikes, thus saving considerable operational expenses and contributing to environmental protection by reducing emissions.

Dat Bike is one of the prominent electric bike startups in Vietnam, gaining fame after a successful funding pitch on Shark Tank Vietnam. As of now, Dat Bike is valued at around 32 million USD.

The current electric bike models offered by Dat Bike are designed in a motorcycle style. Among them, the latest model, Dat Bike Weaver++, is priced at around 66 million VND, reaching a maximum speed of 90 km/h and covering a distance of 200 km per full charge in 3 hours. Dat Bike also claims to be the fastest electric motorcycle brand in Vietnam.

