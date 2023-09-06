Danang tourism earns nearly 1 trillion VND during National Holiday

The number of overnight visitors reached about 75,500, showing a 19.7% increase compared to the same period in 2022, with the highest concentration of overnight stays occurring on September 1st and 2nd.

The number of river tourism visitors during the 4-day holiday period reached approximately 11,300, marking a nearly 38% increase compared to the same period in 2022.

Several popular tourist destinations received a large number of visitors, such as Sun World Ba Na Hills with over 47,000 visitors, Asia Park with more than 12,000 visitors, Nui Than Tai Hot Mineral Springs Park with around 20,000 visitors, and the Marble Mountains with about 21,000 visitors.

The total number of domestic and international flights to Da Nang from September 1st to September 4th was 492 flights, which is an increase of 66 flights compared to 2022 (when there were 426 flights). This included 293 domestic flights and 199 international flights.

According to the Department of Tourism, during this year’s September 2nd holiday, the city organized a series of activities and festivals to serve both residents and tourists. Tourist destinations within the city also offered various attractive events and promotional programs, including discounts on services for visitors during their stay.

Over the 4-day holiday period, the Tourist Support Center (Department of Tourism) received and assisted more than 1,800 visitors who needed advice on ticket prices for attractions, information about activities and events during the holiday, assistance with lost luggage, documentation, etc., at the center’s headquarters and information counters at the airport.

@Vietnamnet