Danang tourism earns nearly 1 trillion VND during National Holiday

On the occasion of National Day on September 2nd, Da Nang welcomed approximately 254,000 visitors, with an estimated total revenue of 915 billion Vietnamese Dong.
Recently, the Department of Tourism in Da Nang provided information regarding the tourism activities during the National Day holiday (from September 1st to September 4th) in the city.
According to the department, during the National Day holiday period, the total number of visitors to the city for sightseeing and tourism reached around 254,000, marking a 6.3% increase compared to 2022. Among these visitors, nearly 78,900 were international tourists, while over 175,100 were domestic tourists. The majority of them were individual travelers, accounting for approximately 85% of the total. The estimated total tourism revenue reached nearly 915 billion Vietnamese Dong.
The total number of visitors to Da Nang during the September 2 holiday reached about 254,000
The number of overnight visitors reached about 75,500, showing a 19.7% increase compared to the same period in 2022, with the highest concentration of overnight stays occurring on September 1st and 2nd.
The number of river tourism visitors during the 4-day holiday period reached approximately 11,300, marking a nearly 38% increase compared to the same period in 2022.
Several popular tourist destinations received a large number of visitors, such as Sun World Ba Na Hills with over 47,000 visitors, Asia Park with more than 12,000 visitors, Nui Than Tai Hot Mineral Springs Park with around 20,000 visitors, and the Marble Mountains with about 21,000 visitors.
The total number of domestic and international flights to Da Nang from September 1st to September 4th was 492 flights, which is an increase of 66 flights compared to 2022 (when there were 426 flights). This included 293 domestic flights and 199 international flights.
According to the Department of Tourism, during this year’s September 2nd holiday, the city organized a series of activities and festivals to serve both residents and tourists. Tourist destinations within the city also offered various attractive events and promotional programs, including discounts on services for visitors during their stay.
Over the 4-day holiday period, the Tourist Support Center (Department of Tourism) received and assisted more than 1,800 visitors who needed advice on ticket prices for attractions, information about activities and events during the holiday, assistance with lost luggage, documentation, etc., at the center’s headquarters and information counters at the airport.
