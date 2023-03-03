Danang International Fireworks Festival takes place from June

The Da Nang International Fireworks Festival 2023 is scheduled to take place from June 3 to July 8, with the participation of 8 teams.

On March 1, the Da Nang People’s Committee and Sun Group announced that the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival 2023 (DIFF 2023) will officially take place from June 3 to July 8 after a three-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Accordingly, DIFF 2023 will be held at the fireworks stage by the Han River. There are 8 participating teams, including the UK, Italy, Poland, France, Australia, Canada, Finland, and Vietnam.

The opening night of the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival – DIFF 2023 will take place on the evening of June 3, featuring a performance by two teams: Vietnam and Finland.

Da Nang holds an international fireworks show after 3 years of hiatus

The following nights will see the competition between the teams: Canada – France (June 10); Australia – Italy (June 17); Poland – UK (June 24). The final of the competition will take place on the evening of July 8.

Similar to previous DIFF seasons, each team will have 20 minutes to perform their fireworks displays according to the themes of each night, including Love without distance; peace for the world; equality for humanity; unlimited creativity; sustainable tourism development.

DIFF 2023 will have the theme “A world without distance,” honoring the strong recovery of the global tourism industry after the pandemic. In addition to the stunning fireworks displays, many exciting events will take place in the city during the festival to enhance the experience for tourists.

The organizers stated that this year’s fireworks festival is the 11th DIFF held in Da Nang. In the 11-year journey, the DIFF has become a highlight, making the Han River city the center of the festival every summer. It is also one of the cultural events that create a unique brand for Da Nang.

With the reorganization of DIFF 2023, Da Nang hopes to quickly break through and achieve impressive growth in the post-pandemic period, contributing to the overall recovery of Vietnam’s tourism industry in the future.

@Vietnamnet