Danang explodes with a series of summer enjoyment festivals

Danang Summer Festival 2023, featuring a series of exciting programs, aims to provide visitors with unique and impressive experiences when visiting the coastal city.

On the afternoon of July 4th, the Danang Department of Tourism held a press conference to announce the series of programs for the 2023 Danang Summer Festival, themed “Wow Danang.”

Taking place from July 28th to August 1st, the festival aims to diversify tourism products, offering local residents and tourists new and exciting experiences during the summer tourist season with a range of attractive activities.

Notable events include the Danang Summer Festival Concert on the evening of July 28th at East Sea Park, which will attract over 5,000 guests and feature renowned singers and artists, as well as a kite-flying performance along the coastline.

Da Nang organizes the announcement of the festival to enjoy the summer of 2023

The Vietnam-International Food Festival (from July 28th to August 1st) will showcase over 50 local culinary stalls representing various regions and international cuisines. Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy famous dishes such as Quang noodles, Vietnamese pancakes, Cao Lau, pho, traditional desserts, and street food while combining sightseeing and souvenir shopping.

Artistic kite performances and a paragliding show along the coastline (from July 28th to 30th) at East Sea Park will create a vibrant and captivating atmosphere, offering a fresh highlight. The program includes a Flashmob Zumba and a children’s Bikini Flashmob.

Following that, the Coastal Region Festival (on July 29th) will be held at Ha Khe Beach Park with many exciting games for visitors to experience, such as catching fish, sack racing, boat rowing on the sand, and underwater tug-of-war. In addition, both locals and tourists can join meaningful activities in the “Blue Ocean” Environmental Protection Festival at Nam Xuan Thieu Beach.

Moreover, the beach areas of East Sea Park and Ha Khe Beach Park will be decorated with check-in spaces for tourists to capture beautiful moments during their visit to the coastal city.

Furthermore, street art performances will take place at 7:00 PM every weekend on both sides of the Han River…

Visitors experience the view of Da Nang city by paragliding

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Danang People’s Committee, Ngo Thi Kim Yen, shared that the city’s tourism activities are gradually recovering and developing strongly, attracting a large number of domestic and international tourists. In the first six months of the year, Danang welcomed and served approximately 3.5 million visitors, achieving 89% of the 2023 target; the revenue from accommodation and travel services is estimated to reach 6,231 billion dong. “To become an attractive destination, a center for conferences, events, and festivals as expected, this summer, Danang not only has the fireworks festival but also numerous new experiences and other attractive events and festivals to invite tourists. The 2023 Danang Summer Festival – Wow Danang” will offer many exciting activities. This annual event, organized by the city, is becoming increasingly diverse, promoting tourism products and coastal resorts, bringing new and impressive activities for local residents and tourists, and contributing to positioning Danang as a leading tourist destination in Asia,” emphasized Ms. Yen. @Vietnamnet