Dam Vac golf course requests to postpone the golf tournament

According to the plan, the VGA Union Cup 2023 golf tournament was scheduled to open on March 23 at Dam Vac Golf Course in Vinh Phuc province. However, the organizers have officially announced the postponement of the event.

The VGA Union Cup 2023, organized by the Vietnam Golf Association, was previously announced in a press conference with the participation of golfers from the North and South teams. However, the organizers announced the postponement with the reason being that “Dam Vac Golf Course has requested a postponement for objective and subjective reasons.”

Specifically, on the morning of March 23, Mr. Vu Nguyen, the Director of the VGA Union Cup 2023, sent a notice to the representatives of the two teams about the postponement, citing the reason that “the BTC has just received information from Dam Vac Golf Course that, due to objective and subjective reasons, they request the BTC to temporarily postpone the tournament.”

“Therefore, VGA has decided to proceed with the procedures to temporarily postpone the tournament and will inform again to organize at a more appropriate time,” the announcement stated.

Departure ceremony of the golfers of the Southern team. (Photo by VTV).

Earlier, a group of golfers who were said to be preparing to participate in this tournament were temporarily detained by authorities for gambling in the form of playing poker at a hotel near Dam Vac Golf Course on March 20. These individuals were taken to the police for investigation of their gambling activities.

There is information that among the group of individuals detained for gambling, there was a golfer who was scheduled to participate in the VGA Union Cup 2023 along with an official from the Vietnam Golf Association (VGA).

@Vietnamnet