Dalat to have new pedestrian street and night market

During the period from 2024 to 2030, a new night market will be formed in the city, replacing the current night market located in front of Da Lat Market.

The current Da Lat night market (Am Phu market) is located on Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, in front of Da Lat market. Photo: Quynh Danh.

The Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Lam Dong province has recently signed a decision to implement a pilot plan for developing the night-time economy in Da Lat.

Accordingly, during the period of 2022-2023, Da Lat will pilot four models of the night-time economy. Specifically, a multimedia water park will be implemented at three locations within the city’s flower garden. Additionally, seasonal flower landscapes combined with LED lighting systems will be constructed, along with art performances and additional stalls for visitors to explore and purchase local handicrafts, specialties, and agricultural products. This will be a fee-based tourist model.

Furthermore, the city will also establish a traditional local food street along Tran Le Street and Hoang Van Thu Lake (Ward 4) with a total length of approximately 900 meters.

Moreover, areas such as Hoa Binh, Ba Thang Hai, Truong Cong Dinh, Tang Bat Ho, Nguyen Chi Thanh (Ward 1) will implement a night street model with entertainment activities, dining options, and nighttime shopping.

After collecting opinions from residents in the area, if over 80% agree, the City People’s Committee will develop a plan to implement the food street and night street models.

For the Lam Vien Square area (Ward 10), the local authorities aim to organize high-end shopping, dining, recreational activities, walking, photography, and street art performances at night.

The night market in the center of Da Lat is always overcrowded on weekends. Photo: Minh Tai.

By the period of 2024-2030, the provincial People’s Committee will introduce four models of nighttime economic development, such as the pedestrian street model on Tran Quoc Toan Street (from the intersection of Dinh Tien Hoang – Tran Quoc Toan to the city’s flower garden) with a length of about 1,600 meters. This pedestrian street will feature art performances, shopping activities, sightseeing around the lake, and transportation of passengers by beautifully decorated boats from the Lam Vien Square area. A new night market will also be established in the Light Park area (Ward 1) with a more modern and aesthetic design and more effective management methods, replacing the current night market (Am Phu Market) on Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street (Ward 1, in front of Da Lat Market). The new night market will have commercial stalls selling souvenir items, nighttime food stalls, and cultural and artistic activities. The city will also develop an open park area, exhibition center, and book street in Xuan Huong Park (Ward 3). This includes the construction of a new exhibition center, cultural and entertainment services, and a book street along Ho Tung Mau Street. In the future, Da Lat will also establish a nighttime economic complex in tourist areas such as the Valley of Love, Dream Hill, and Thong Nhat Hill (Ward 8). In addition, the provincial People’s Committee plans to create a multifunctional central complex with various modern service and entertainment facilities in the Hoa Binh Central Area (Ward 1, 2); Tran Quoc Toan Park (Ward 10); Lu Gia Residential Area (Ward 9) combined with pedestrian streets and night markets in the northern area of Xuan Huong Lake; and Tuyen Lam Lake National Tourism Area. @Zing News