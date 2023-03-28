Da Nang transfers state-owned houses and land for building community centers

The People’s Committee of Da Nang city has recently decided to transfer 10 state-owned properties, including land and buildings, to the management of district-level People’s Committees for various purposes, with a total land area of more than 7,100 square meters.

These 10 properties will be used as headquarters for subordinate units or for community activities. Many of them are located in prime locations in the city center.

Specifically, Hai Chau district People’s Committee will receive property number 01 on Thanh Long Street (Thanh Binh Ward) from the Housing Management and Exploitation Center (Department of Construction) with a land area of over 244 square meters for community activities.

Over 1,479 square meters at 342 Phan Chu Trinh Street (Traditional Medicine Hospital, Department of Health) will be transferred to Hai Chau district People’s Committee to build the Cam Van Kindergarten.

The property at 103 Hung Vuong Street with an area of over 1,793 square meters, which is currently the headquarters of the Da Nang Disease Control Center, will become the Hai Chau 1 Ward People’s Committee headquarters.

The property at 90/4 Tran Phu Street (Hai Chau 1 Ward) with a land area of over 504 square meters will become the Hai Chau 1 Ward Cultural Center.

The property at 110 Trieu Nu Vuong Street with an area of over 235 square meters will also be used for community activities.

The headquarters of the Da Nang Center for Disease Control will be transferred to the People’s Committee of Hai Chau Ward 1.

Meanwhile, Da Nang city People’s Committee will transfer two properties with a total land area of over 510 square meters at 520 Nguyen Luong Bang and 398 Ton Duc Thang Streets to Lien Chieu district People’s Committee to build community activity centers for the Xuan Thieu 1 and Hoa My residential areas.

Additionally, the property at 527 Le Van Hien Street (with a land area of over 1743 square meters) will be transferred to Ngu Hanh Son district People’s Committee to be used as a tourism exhibition and promotion center.

The property at 371-373 Cach Mang Thang Tam Street (the former workplace of the veterinary diagnosis and testing station) will be transferred to Cam Le district People’s Committee to become the workplace of the Urban Planning Regulation Inspection Team.

At the same time, Da Nang city People’s Committee also decided to transfer the property with an area of 135 square meters in Hoa Phuoc commune to Hoa Vang district People’s Committee for the management of the standing civilian squad, a storage area for training equipment of the military and the local police.

