Da Nang tourism promotes domestic and international markets

After recording a strong recovery of the domestic tourist market in the second quarter of 2022, Da Nang tourism industry plans to prepare new tourism products as well as promote and welcome international flights back in the last 6 months of this year.

According to information from Da Nang Department of Tourism, Da Nang tourism has prospered and recovered positively since the end of the first quarter of 2022. Many tourist areas and attractions receive a large number of visitors, the average occupancy on weekends is 70-75%.

Specifically, from February 21 to May 21, Da Nang welcomed 18 MICE delegations (tourism combined with events) with more than 7,200 visitors, an increase of 8 times compared to the same period in 2021.

Revenue from accommodation and food services in the second quarter of 2022 is estimated to increase by 48% compared to the same period in 2021, while accommodation service revenue will increase 2.8 times over the same period, pushing the 6-month revenue increase to 41%. According to data from the Da Nang Department of Statistics, in the second quarter of last year, the central city served more than 441,000 guests.

Revenue from accommodation and food services reached VND 7,266 billion while travel and tourism support services had a revenue of VND 322 billion. Generally for the first 6 months of last year, revenue from accommodation, catering and travel services was VND 7,548 billion.

From the positive results of the first 6 months of this year, Da Nang tourism industry has planned to continue developing the domestic market as well as starting to return to the traditional international markets.

Ms. Truong Thi Hong Hanh, Director of Danang Department of Tourism, said that one of the highlights is exploiting new tourism products. “After the initial success of the My An night beach pilot model, we are planning to expand this pilot model in different areas along the coast of Da Nang,” said Ms. Hanh.

Leaders of Danang Department of Tourism also added Dana beach entertainment area; An Thuong tourist area, the inland waterway route CT15 – Sup island – Bai Nam – Bai Da – CT15 or the waterway tourist route Da Nang – Ly Son will be promoted.

In addition, the city also supports businesses to put into operation Son Tra paragliding products and water entertainment activities in the Son Tra peninsula area and the Hoang Sa – Vo Nguyen Giap sea route. Besides developing cuisine, Truong Sa has become a unique tourism product of Da Nang.

Regarding the international market, the tourism industry is also working with airlines and airports to prepare to restore and open more international routes to Da Nang. It is expected that in the last 6 months of 2022, there will be 15 airlines operating international routes from Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia… to Da Nang with a frequency of 90 flights/week.

Da Nang is implementing programs to stimulate tourism, organize events and media, promote the destination of Da Nang in 2022 such as organizing the Asian Development Tour golf event – Asian Development Tour (expected from September 1 to September 9, 2022).

The city also communicates online to international markets (Southeast Asia, Northeast Asia, India …) with the message “Enjoy Danang” to promote the image of the destination, Danang tourism events activities.

