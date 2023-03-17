Da Nang to install 600 public bicycles for residents and tourists

The Department of Transportation of Da Nang city has announced that on March 29, the locality will launch a pilot public bicycle service with about 600 bicycles stationed at 61 stations to serve residents and tourists.

The purpose of organizing a public bicycle service is to contribute to reducing environmental pollution. Illustration: Tri Nam

According to the website of the Department of Transportation of Da Nang city, starting from March 29, the city will pilot a public bicycle service. Specifically, about 600 bicycles will be distributed across the 5 districts to serve residents and tourists.

Among them, Hai Chau district has 32 public bicycle stations, Thanh Khe district has 5 stations, Son Tra has 16 stations, Ngu Hanh Son has 5 stations, and Cam Le has 3 stations.

These bicycles will be equipped with a smart locking system. The station locations will be close to bus stops for easy integration with public passenger transport systems.

The trial period will last for 12 months. The rental fee for each trip is 5,000 VND/30 minutes or 50,000 VND/day. During the rental period, users can temporarily lock the bicycle and unlock it again when needed. The completion of the rental is calculated when the user returns the bicycle to any station.

The purpose of using the public bicycle service is to contribute to limiting the use of personal motor vehicles, reducing environmental pollution, and aiming for a green and sustainable transportation system.

