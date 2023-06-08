Da Nang to auction two land plots of nearly 30,000m2 in Hoa Xuan

Two plots of land in Hoa Xuan Ward (Cam Le District, Da Nang) are being auctioned for the construction of a nursing home and an international school.

The Da Nang Land Development Center has announced the selection of an organization to auction the assets of the two plots of land in Hoa Xuan Ward.

Both plots of land will be auctioned through an annual lease payment method. Currently, both plots of land have been cleared and there are no assets on the land.

Specifically, the plot of land with code A2-8, located in the expanded E2 Zone (Phase 1), has three frontages on Tran Nam Trung Street, Tran Quoc Thao Street, and Lien Lac 5 Street, with a total area of 10,964m2.

The second plot of land is plot A2-15, located in the expanded E2 Zone (Phase 1), with four frontages on Tran Nam Trung Street, Luong Khac Ninh Street, and two planned roads measuring 10.5m and 7.5m, respectively. The total area is 18,698m2.

Da Nang is about to auction 2 land plots online. (Photo: Hong Khanh)

According to the Da Nang Land Development Center, plot A2-8 is intended for leasing to build social service facilities, specifically for investing in the construction of a nursing home. The starting rental price is 178,448 VND/m2/year. The land usage fee based on the auction starting price is over 1.9 billion VND/year. On the other hand, plot A2-15 is intended for leasing as a site for educational and training facilities, specifically for the construction of an international school. The starting rental price is 177,268 VND/m2/year. The land usage fee based on the auction starting price is over 3.3 billion VND/year. Da Nang City will organize the auction through an online bidding process. In 2023, Da Nang City plans to auction off 26 large plots of land and 190 divided residential lots that have been included in the previous year’s land usage rights auction inventory. Among them, the 25 large plots of land are expected to generate total revenue of over 3,238 billion VND, while the 190 divided residential lots are expected to generate over 569 billion VND in revenue. @Vietnamnet