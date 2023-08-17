Da Nang temporarily suspends operation of tourist area where a child drowned

The authorities have requested the temporary suspension of operations at Thoi Nay Tourist Area (Da Nang) following a drowning incident that resulted in the death of a child.

On August 16th, the People’s Committee of Hoa Hiep Bac Ward (Lien Chieu District, Da Nang City) stated that a notification had been issued requesting the owner of Thoi Nay Tourist Area to halt operations due to inadequate safety measures, as a drowning incident occurred.

According to the details, on the morning of August 13th, a child named T.L (born in 2017, a U.S. citizen) and a group of 10 family members arrived at Thoi Nay Tourist Area (Suoi Luong Street, Hoa Hiep Bac Ward) for sightseeing.

The group of visitors rented stalls and arranged for meals, while child L. and several other children wore life jackets and went to swim in the stream. During the swimming session, child L. came ashore for lunch and removed the life jacket.

By 2:00 PM on the same day, the family noticed signs of drowning in child L., with a bluish appearance and weak breathing, so they brought the child to the shore for first aid.

Subsequently, the business owner and the family took child L. for emergency medical treatment. However, upon reaching the ambulance, the doctor determined that the victim had passed away.

Currently, the police are continuing to investigate the incident.

@Vietnamnet