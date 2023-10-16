Da Nang suspends tours to Son Tra Peninsula due to multiple landslide points

The management of the Son Tra Peninsula and tourist beaches in Da Nang City has issued a notice to cease all visits and tourism activities in the entire Son Tra Peninsula area due to the emergence of multiple landslide and rockfall hazards.

Mr. Nguyen Duc Vu, Head of the Son Tra Peninsula and Tourist Beach Management, Da Nang City, stated that all roads leading to the Son Tra Peninsula have been closed off as several landslide points have been identified.

Son Tra Peninsula has many landslides, soil and rocks spilling onto the road

According to Mr. Vu, as soon as information about the complex developments of heavy rainfall in the Da Nang area became available, the management issued a notice to halt all visits and tourism activities in the Son Tra Peninsula and put up barriers to restrict vehicle traffic.

On October 15th, after assessing the actual situation, the management, in coordination with local authorities, allowed only tour companies that had previously received visitors to take them to Linh Ung Pagoda, while all other routes remained closed.

“We had to stop activities because the weather conditions are very dangerous. I instructed my staff to collaborate with the relevant authorities to block access to the Son Tra Mountain to ensure safety,” Mr. Vu said.

The Management Board of Son Tra Peninsula and tourist beaches of Da Nang City announces the suspension of sightseeing and tourism on Son Tra Peninsula until further notice.

According to the Central Vietnam Meteorological Center, the weather forecast for the next 24 to 48 hours (from October 15th to the morning of October 17th) in Da Nang City predicts continued moderate to heavy rain, with some areas experiencing very heavy rain and thunderstorms. During the thunderstorms, there is a risk of lightning and strong gusty winds. The total expected rainfall ranges from 150 to 300mm, with some areas receiving over 400mm. On October 17th, both during the day and night, Da Nang City is expected to experience more moderate to heavy rain, with some areas seeing very heavy rain, resulting in a total expected rainfall of 50 to 100mm, with some areas exceeding 150mm. From October 18th, the rain is expected to gradually decrease. A level 4 natural disaster risk warning has been issued due to heavy rainfall, with a focus on heavy rainfall in a short time period, which may lead to flash floods, landslides in mountainous areas, inundation in low-lying areas, and urban areas. @Thanhnien.vn