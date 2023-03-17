Da Nang spends 400 billion VND to upgrade Han River

Da Nang is investing hundreds of billions of dong in new tourism projects and products, including a plan to spend around 400 billion dong on a project to decorate the Han River to attract tourists.

The Da Nang People’s Committee Office has just announced that the city’s leaders are considering a plan to spend around 400 billion dong on a project to decorate the Han River to attract tourists. The city is also studying the investment in a lighting system on Son Tra Peninsula and renovating historical relics in the area.

Activities at Da Nang beach will create new highlights and interesting points for tourists to visit and experience (photo: Thai Lam).

In the summer of 2023, the Management Board of Son Tra Peninsula and Da Nang Tourism Beaches will continue to develop beach tourism models, introduce inland waterway routes, and support new tourism products such as displaying art beach models, kite art, culinary festival spaces, and sand sculpture art competitions.

In particular, Da Nang will be bustling again with the 2023 Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF). With the theme “The World Without Distance”, DIFF 2023 will contribute to boosting tourism and attracting guests from countries with participating teams, creating diversity and uniqueness for the city’s event.

Da Nang is also promoting golf tourism through the organization of the Da Nang Golf Tourism Festival 2023 and the Asia Development Golf Championship 2023. The city continues to promote and open new international air routes to attract international coastal tourism guests to Da Nang.

According to the Da Nang People’s Committee, in 2023, the city will promote the development of night tourism products through the Night Economy Development Plan in Da Nang, and organize a pilot program called “Da Nang By Night”.

@CafeF