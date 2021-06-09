Da Nang public beaches reopened for tourists as Vietnam listed among safest countries for travel by the U.S CDC

Da Nang is a coastal city in central Vietnam known for its sandy beaches and history as a French colonial port. It’s a popular base for visiting the inland Bà Nà hills to the west of the city. Here the hillside Hải Vân Pass has views of Da Nang Bay and the Marble Mountains. These 5 limestone outcrops are topped with pagodas and hide caves containing Buddhist shrines. .

Da Nang authorities reopened the city’s public beaches and allowed restaurants and eateries to resume business on Wednesday after three weeks without new Covid-19 cases. However, swimming in beaches is only allowed from 4:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to reduce the risk of spread of infection.

People must wear masks, only swim in permitted areas and keep a distance of one meter from each other. No large gatherings are allowed, including for sports.

The popular tourist city has a coastline of 30 km, which includes many of Vietnam’s most beautiful beaches like My Khe, Non Nuoc and Nam O. Restaurants and eateries can serve customers, but not exceed half their covers, and must close by 9 p.m.

People with symptoms like fatigue, cough, fever, sore throat and breathing difficulty and those in mandatory home quarantine should not visit eateries, which are allowed to deny them entry.

But festivals and religious ceremonies remain prohibited until further notice, and bars, karaoke parlors, dance clubs, and massage parlors are not allowed to reopen.

In the fourth wave of Covid that has hit the country starting April 27, Da Nang has had 158 infections. On May 4 it suspended all non-essential business establishments and shut down beaches. Neighboring Quang Nam Province reopened public beaches and allowed visitors to Hoi An, also a tourism hotspot, on May 25.

Thua Thien-Hue Province, home to tourist town Hue, allowed restaurants and other food establishments to reopen on June 5, but has not lifted the ban on swimming in beaches, according to VNExpress.

The CDC of the United States of America had listed Vietnam in group of safest countries for travel

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has eased travel restrictions to many countries and territories, and placed Vietnam in its list of safest destinations.

The agency advised American citizens to get fully vaccinated before traveling to Vietnam and follow local recommendations and requirements like wearing a mask and staying six feet away from others.

Vietnam and Asian countries such as Laos, Singapore, China, and South Korea have been listed as level 1, or those with the lowest Covid-19 risks and deemed the safest for travel, reported the VNExpress.

Vietnam has been grappling with a new wave of Covid since April 27, with 6,045 infections in 39 of its 63 provinces and cities.

While low-income countries are struggling to secure enough doses of vaccine due to a lack of supply, 42.3 percent of Americans have been fully vaccinated. In Vietnam, more than 1.3 million of its 96 million people have been vaccinated.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

