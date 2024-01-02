Da Nang plans to welcome 40,000 international visitors by cruise in 2024

The Da Nang City Department of Tourism stated that the Westerdam cruise, departing from Sihanoukville (Cambodia) on December 30, 2023, arrived at Tien Sa Port in Da Nang on January 2, after making stops at Phu My Port and Nha Trang.

This is the first international cruise ship to arrive in Da Nang in the new year of 2024, carrying 2,000 passengers and 781 crew members primarily from the Netherlands and other countries such as the UK, France, Italy, Denmark, Hungary, Canada, the United States, South Korea, Japan, Australia, etc.

The Tourism Department mentioned that tourists will have a day to explore Da Nang’s attractions such as the Five Marble Mountains scenic area, Linh Ung Pagoda, and the Cham Sculpture Museum.

The Westerdam is a luxurious 5-star cruise ship belonging to the renowned Holland America Line. Designed with a classic style and modern amenities, it features 11 spacious decks, 14 elevators, 3 swimming pools, and a rooftop.

According to the schedule of registered cruise lines with the Da Nang Port Joint Stock Company, the city is expected to welcome a total of 45 cruise ships with over 40,000 passengers in 2024. In 2023, there were 22 cruise ships carrying 18,000 international passengers to Da Nang.

During the 2024 New Year holiday, Da Nang also received 434 flights with over 65,000 passengers, a 14% increase compared to the same period last year. On the first day of the new year alone, there were 50 international flights, estimated to carry around 7,500 passengers.

After the year 2023, which saw over 6.3 million air passengers, achieving 81.2% recovery compared to 2019, Da Nang has set a target of hosting a total of 8.42 million tourists this year.

