Da Nang plans to attract international visitors with golf

The goal of Da Nang tourism industry is to target key markets of interest in golf tourism such as Korea, Japan and Southeast Asian countries.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Hoai An, Director of Danang Tourism Promotion Center, said that through the survey, Korean people love playing golf. Therefore, this sport is one of the key products introduced to this country in the program to introduce Danang tourism in Korea in 2022.

“Tourism introduction program in Seoul (Korea) organized by Da Nang Department of Tourism on August 8, with the participation of leaders of 14 tourism businesses in Da Nang, the Central region and 50 major Korean travel agencies”, Ms. An informed.

Promoting golf tourism in Da Nang

Mr. Nguyen Xuan Binh, Deputy Director of Danang Department of Tourism, said that golf tourism, as well as other high-quality tourism types associated with sports, convalescence, and health care, is a new tourism trend. The goal of the city’s tourism industry is to target key markets, interested in golf tourism such as Korea, Japan and Southeast Asian countries.

“Taking aim at the high-end tourist market segment is the right development direction of the city’s tourism in the coming time, contributing to gradually building Da Nang into a high-class, regional quality destination”, Mr. Binh said.

Ms. Truong Thi Hong Hanh, Director of Da Nang Department of Tourism, also acknowledged that the impacts from the Covid-19 epidemic have changed tourists’ behavior, needs and choice of tourism products when looking to green, premium and safe tourism products.

Grasping the above trend, Da Nang will organize golf tournaments to serve luxury guests. Specifically, from now until the end of the year, a series of golf events for Korean guests – the leading market for golf tourism – will take place in the coastal city.

Da Nang will organize golf tournaments to attract tourists. Photo: Unsplash.

“The Danang Golf Tourism Festival will take place from August 28 to September 2, with a focus on the BRG Open Golf Championship Da Nang 2022 and the International Golf Tourism Conference of the Asian Golf Industry Federation AGIF”, leader of the Department of Tourism informed.

Mr. Adam Calver, Chairman of the Central Association of Golf Courses, said that the three directions of golf tourism development in the coming time include integrating and promoting the golf movement towards a large customer base with a large ability to pay; combining golf with other services such as sightseeing, relaxation and shopping will contribute to boosting demand to Danang; increase the wide media coverage of golf destination Da Nang, Central Vietnam on online and traditional channels.

Some major Korean travel companies also give priority to golf tourism with the restart of the annual golf event right in Da Nang in September. Mr. Kim Sug Hun, Product Development Manager of Hana Tour, said when Vietnam announced it was completely open to foreign tourists, this business planned to hold an amateur golf tournament in Da Nang.

“In the future, we plan to focus on selling high-end golf products by linking hotels and golf courses in Da Nang, Hoi An and Thua Thien – Hue,” added Mr. Kim.

There will be 4.3 million Korean visitors to Vietnam

Director of Danang Tourism Promotion Center said that for many years, Korea has been a traditional market for Vietnam in general and Da Nang in particular. Every year, millions of citizens of this country come to Da Nang to visit and relax.

However, the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic caused a serious decrease in the number of Korean visitors to Vietnam. From March – when the Government allows the opening of tourism – there are 9 airlines operating direct flights between Da Nang and major cities of Korea including Incheon, Busan, Daegu, Muan, with a frequency of 76 flights/week.

Tourists come to Da Nang to visit. Photo: Doan Nguyen.

“The total number of Korean visitors to Da Nang is estimated at 53,660. The number of visitors to Da Nang has improved but has not met expectations,” Ms. An said and added that with many stimulus activities that have been and are taking place, leaders city, businesses expect the return of the Korean tourism market.

“We need more promotional activities as a catalyst to strengthen the connection of partners and spread attractive product packages for this leading market”, said Director of Danang Tourism Promotion Center.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Korea – Mr. Nguyen Vu Tung – said that the number of 4.3 million Korean tourists to Vietnam as before the Covid-19 pandemic will soon be reached. “The Vietnamese Embassy in Korea will stand side by side with Vietnamese localities, including Da Nang and Korean partners in promoting tourism development between the two countries,” Tung emphasized.

