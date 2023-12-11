Da Nang opens night tourism on Nguyen Van Troi bridge

Da Nang is piloting the organization of night tourism services on the Nguyen Van Troi Bridge—the first bridge spanning the Han River.

Recently, the Da Nang City People’s Committee issued a document approving the trial plan for organizing night tourism services on the Nguyen Van Troi Bridge and the East Riverside Park at the foot of the Nguyen Van Troi Bridge, as proposed by the city’s Department of Tourism.

Nguyen Van Troi Bridge – the oldest bridge connecting the two banks of the Han River

According to the plan, in Phase 1 (2024), the area will be decorated with creative lighting for photo check-ins; photo exhibitions and displays of specialized products/artworks regularly on a quarterly basis and during holidays, and Tet; organizing ethnic music performances, folk music performances; street parades on Tran Hung Dao Street and Chuong Duong Street.

Events including flash mobs, yoga festivals, street art on the Nguyen Van Troi Bridge, book fairs, beer festivals, etc., will be held in the park area.

Additionally, community activities such as sports, wellness exercises, running, chess competitions, painting competitions, etc., will be organized; conducting walking tours, sightseeing, community activities, street music, events, festivals, etc., on the Nguyen Van Troi Bridge.

Children’s games, fast food services, take-away drinks, and souvenirs will also be provided.

In Phase 2, from Q1/2025 to the end of 2028, activities from Phase 1 will continue, and the tourism activities on the bridge and the East Riverside Park under the Nguyen Van Troi Bridge will be renovated, upgraded, and operated.

Street art performances such as portrait painting, magic shows, balloon art, rhythmic gymnastics, street music, etc., will be organized; business booths, souvenir shops, OCOP products, mobile stalls serving drinks and fast food will be set up.

Special events and festivals will be organized regularly on weekends and on holidays at the North or South Park of the East Riverside Park under the Nguyen Van Troi Bridge, and on the Nguyen Van Troi Bridge itself.

The Nguyen Van Troi Bridge is the first bridge across the Han River, built in the 1960s. The bridge consists of 14 steel spans, with a total length of 513.8m, a bridge width of 10.5m, and a road width of 8.5m. The Nguyen Van Troi Bridge is one of the rare arch steel girder bridges in Vietnam.

By 2015, through the renovation process, the Nguyen Van Troi Bridge has become the only pedestrian bridge across the Han River, designed with the function of being able to be raised and lowered for boat traffic, serving the needs of pedestrians, recreational activities, and sightseeing for residents and tourists.

@Vietnamnet