Da Nang opens Manila flight

The recently launched Manila (Philippines) – Da Nang flight is the most tangible outcome following the Routes Asia 2022 Forum.
On the evening of December 7th, the inaugural flight of the Manila (Philippines) – Da Nang route landed at Da Nang International Airport, bringing 177 passengers from the Philippines to explore and tour Da Nang city.
The flight, with the code 5J 5756, was operated by Cebu Pacific Air.
Prior to the launch, the airline, in collaboration with the relevant authorities of both countries, conducted market research to operate regular flights on the Manila (Philippines) – Da Nang route with a frequency of three flights per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, using A320 Neo aircraft with a capacity of 188 seats.
3 lucky tourists from the Philippines were given round-trip tickets on the occasion of opening a new flight