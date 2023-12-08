Da Nang opens Manila flight

The recently launched Manila (Philippines) – Da Nang flight is the most tangible outcome following the Routes Asia 2022 Forum.

On the evening of December 7th, the inaugural flight of the Manila (Philippines) – Da Nang route landed at Da Nang International Airport, bringing 177 passengers from the Philippines to explore and tour Da Nang city.

The flight, with the code 5J 5756, was operated by Cebu Pacific Air.

Prior to the launch, the airline, in collaboration with the relevant authorities of both countries, conducted market research to operate regular flights on the Manila (Philippines) – Da Nang route with a frequency of three flights per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, using A320 Neo aircraft with a capacity of 188 seats.

3 lucky tourists from the Philippines were given round-trip tickets on the occasion of opening a new flight

The first flight was celebrated with a welcoming ceremony at the international terminal of Da Nang International Airport, attended by the city’s leaders, the Department of Tourism, the City Tourism Association, and Cebu Pacific Air. In addition to an art performance to welcome the guests, the Department of Tourism of Da Nang also presented commemorative gifts and free experience vouchers for entertainment facilities to all passengers on the inaugural flight. Especially, three lucky passengers on the flight received round-trip flight vouchers for the Manila – Da Nang route from Cebu Pacific Air. Mr. Tran Chi Cuong, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Da Nang City, stated, “The Philippines is one of the new and potential markets for Da Nang’s tourism industry. The direct Manila – Da Nang flight is the most practical result of the successful organization of the Routes Asia 2022 Forum. From this forum, we connected and worked with Cebu Pacific Air to promote the opening of a new flight route from Manila to Da Nang, contributing to the recovery and diversification of the international market to Da Nang. The flight will facilitate convenient connections and mutual exchange of passengers between the two markets.” On this occasion, the Department of Tourism of Da Nang also organized receptions for survey delegations of tourism products and services in Da Nang, connecting with tourism businesses to build travel packages that align with the preferences of Filipino tourists, aiming to attract visitors and effectively exploit the Philippine market. @Thanhnien.vn