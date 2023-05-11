Da Nang: Multiple roads closed for the International Fireworks Festival

The Department of Transportation of Danang city has provided information on the traffic routing plan in the area to serve the Danang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2023, according to the website sgtvt.danang.gov.vn.

The department has also installed road signs for routing on prohibited stopping and parking routes, as well as directional signs for locals, tourists, and long-distance buses to the fireworks stand at certain intersections…

The fireworks display dates for this festival are June 2-6, June 10, June 17, June 24, and July 8. During these days, the city will ban automobiles (except for DIFF 2023 authorized vehicles) from traveling on roads including Bach Dang (from Dragon Bridge to 3/2 street), Tran Phu, 3/2 street, Le Duan (from Nguyen Chi Thanh section to Bach Dang), Tran Hung Dao (from Vu Van Dung section to Van Don), Nguyen The Loc, and Pham Van Dong street (except for buses with over 30 seats). The time of application is from 4 pm until the end of the fireworks display.

The city also prohibits vehicles (except for DIFF 2023 authorized vehicles) from traveling on roads including Bach Dang (from Phan Dinh Phung street to Ly Thuong Kiet), An Don, Han River Bridge, and 2 eastward converging roads, Tran Hung Dao (from Vu Van Dung section to Van Don), Nguyen The Loc, and Pham Van Dong street (except for buses with over 30 seats). The time of application is from 5 pm until the end of the fireworks display.

Buses with over 30 seats are not permitted to travel on Ngo Quyen street (from Han River Bridge to Vuong Thua Vu street) from 4 pm until the end of the fireworks display; trailer trucks and semi-trailer trucks are also not permitted to travel on Ngo Quyen – Ngu Hanh Son street from 4 pm to 12 am.

In addition, buses with under 30 seats are allowed to travel to the Van Don – Tran Hung Dao intersection and gather on the roads in the northern area of the Van Don – Tran Hung Dao intersection. Buses with over 30 seats are to gather along Pham Van Dong street.

