Da Nang leads the top 10 destinations for Indian tourists

According to Skyscanner’s Travel Trends Report, Da Nang leads the list of the top 10 destinations for Indian travelers with the most significant increase in search volume in recent years, rising by 1141%.

According to Skyscanner (a website for searching flights, hotel rooms, car rentals, etc.), Da Nang tops the search list for Indian tourists, followed by Krabi (Thailand) and Mahe (Seychelles).

Indian travelers show a strong interest in destinations with short distances, beaches to enjoy the sun, and relaxation. Additionally, the three major factors influencing the choice of vacation destinations for Indian tourists in 2024 are food (71%), weather (65%), and the cultural experience of the destination (65%). Among these, shopping (49%), exploring historical sites (45%), and trying local cuisine (38%) are the three most prominent cultural experiences.

Rounding out the top 5 destinations in the list are Almaty (Kazakhstan), Baku (Azerbaijan), Osaka (Japan), and the capital city of Hanoi (Vietnam), which ranks 5th with a 396% increase. Da Nang’s strengths lie in its beach tourism, abundant sunshine, and weather that aligns with Indian travelers’ preferences. Additionally, Da Nang boasts many renowned seafood restaurants with capacities ranging from 100 to 300 guests, as well as over 30 Indian restaurants serving Halal cuisine. Han Market and Con Market are the bustling shopping destinations favored by Indian tourists. Skyscanner is a website that allows people to search for flights, hotel rooms, and car rentals. After nearly 20 years of development, Skyscanner has become a leading global flight, hotel, and car rental search application, available in over 30 languages and with 100 million users each month. @Vietnamnet