Da Nang launches many new tourism activities to boost travel demand post-pandemic

Vietnam’s central coast city of Da Nang welcomed close to 78,000 tourist arrivals during the 3-day public holiday to commemorate the Hung Kings’ death anniversary.

The city plans a variety of new tourism activities and events to boost travel demand and revive the smoke-free industry post-pandemic.

For example, Ngu Hanh Son district will launch the An Thuong Tourist Streets connecting night-time beach activities at My An Beach at 6:30pm on April 28.

The district will also host a street carnival to welcome the Visit Vietnam Year 2022 and plentiful promotional deals and discounts will be offered to tourists during the “Happy Hours” program, according to local media.

Ngu Hanh Son will develop new products at the An Thuong Tourist Streets toward creating a highlight to attract both domestic and foreign visitors.

All activities in Da Nang have been resumed and the launch of travel demand stimulus programs aiming to provide visitors with new and distinctive experience will give a push to the tourism industry and create a spillover effect for other sectors, a local official told reporter.

The city’s newly-launched travel demand stimulus program has engaged more than 200 service providers, offering various exciting products at promotional rates as well as high service quality, he said.

Da Nang is offering free admission to Ngu Hanh Son landscape complex, Da Nang Museum of Cham Sculpture, Da Nang Museum and Da Nang Fine Arts Museum, the Vietnam News Agency reported.

