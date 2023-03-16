Da Nang is prepared to welcome Chinese tourists.

The reopening of China is a good omen for Vietnam’s tourism business in general, and for Da Nang City in particular. Apart from the main and promising markets of Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India, embracing the Chinese market will help to diversify and provide a huge source of tourists to Danang tourism throughout the recovery phase.

Da Nang tourist enterprises have been actively working with partners such as restaurants and hotels, preparing guides and modes of transportation, and connecting with partners in China since the beginning of this year to be ready to serve travelers.

Da Nang now has 1,280 accommodations facilities, 20 tourist attractions, and 370 travel agents. Hotel, restaurant, and guide resources are stable. The city’s tourist attractions have reopened and are open all year.

Currently, Da Nang’s tourism industry is promoting and advertising destinations to the Chinese market, with a focus on promoting the reopening of flights to Da Nang from Guangzhou and Shanghai this year; while also developing MICE tourism and high-end resorts aimed at the high-spending Chinese segment. The city is projected to host 200,000-300,000 Chinese tourists this year.

Chinese visitors made up the bulk of the international tourist market in 2019, with Da Nang as the destination, and the majority of them went on inexpensive trips. Yet, the majority of Chinese visitors now go alone or with their families. Therefore, travel companies are altering their focus to provide more activities, experiences, and quality to travelers.

@vtv.vn