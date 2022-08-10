Da Nang is ideal group travel destination of the world

Recently, the famous magazine Travel and Leisure voted Da Nang as one of the ideal destinations for all groups of tourists in the world.

According to author Lindsay Cohn, discovering exciting new destinations with friends or family is one of the joys of traveling. Not many people like to spend a long vacation alone. Therefore, she suggested this list of suitable names for a great group tour. It could be home to vibrant nightlife, laid-back restaurants or a multitude of memorable beach activities.

Da Nang City of Vietnam is praised by Lindsay as a “big man” in terms of cuisine with a series of attractive local dishes. There are also night market eateries filled with fresh seafood and the seductive aroma of fish vermicelli covering the space outside the cafes.

Besides, the heart of Central Vietnam also has long sunny beaches, Marble Mountains and many amusement parks that provide an exciting group vacation.

Golden Bridge, the pride of Da Nang city. Photo: Hoang Ha

Another Asian destination on the list is Tokyo, a city of skyscrapers interspersed with quaint temples and craft shops that honor centuries-old traditions. Coming here, visitors should not miss the “Omakase menu” (let the chef choose the dishes for you), taste the drinks in the Golden Gai area and take an onsen bath in Aman Tokyo.

Famously expensive, but the travel experiences on the Spanish island of Ibiza will be completely worth it. “Balearic Island Paradise” always attracts groups of tourists because of its vibrant nightlife with many bars and beach clubs. Those who prefer to relax instead of partying can visit secluded coves, stroll around chill villages, browse craft shops or join yoga classes held year-round.

Tourists have fun at Asia Park Danang. Photo: Hoang Ha

The remaining destinations on her list include the island of Bali (Indonesia), the town of Santa Teresa (Costa Rica), the city of Scottsdale (the state of Arizona, USA), the island of Capri (Italy), the city of Cartagena (Colombia), the city of Amsterdam street (Netherlands), island of St. Thomas (Virgin Islands, USA), New Orleans (Louisiana, USA), Aspen (Colorado, USA), Milwaukee (Wisconsin, USA), Marrakech (Morocco), Punta town Cana (Dominican Republic), City of London (UK), City of Vancouver (Canada) and Mykonos Island (Greece).

