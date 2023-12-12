Da Nang International Terminal achieved “Welcome Chinese” certification

Da Nang City’s Department of Tourism recently announced that the Da Nang International Terminal has become the first airport terminal in Southeast Asia to receive a Welcome Chinese certification. This certification is a testament to the station’s dedication to understanding and meeting the needs of Chinese tourists. The airport terminal, also known as Terminal T2, has been awarded a Gold ranking, which is the highest of the three grades of the Welcome Chinese certificate issued by the Beijing-based research organization, China Tourism Academy.

Italy has four airports certified “Welcome Chinese,” while France, Russia, Spain, and Saudi Arabia each have one airport certified. The Da Nang International Terminal achieved this certification by implementing items such as displaying the Chinese language on signage, flight display screens, restaurant menus, maps, and websites. Additionally, the terminal provides free hot water, Chinese-speaking staff, and payment services via UnionPay and WeChat Pay. They also have tax refund counters, making it even more convenient for Chinese tourists.

According to Mr. Do Trong Hau, the Deputy General Director of Da Nang International Terminal Investment and Operation Joint Stock Company (AHT), the airport terminal is an essential gateway and the first touchpoint for international tourists visiting Da Nang. This certification will help strengthen the station’s image and Da Nang’s reputation as a welcoming and convenient destination for Chinese tourists. Furthermore, it will contribute to promoting and bringing local tourism services closer to this significant market.

Since reopening after the pandemic, the Da Nang International Terminal has made many upgrades, including infrastructure improvements, green space renovation, process optimization, and the development of a suitable utility ecosystem for Muslim target groups, Chinese, and Korean tourists.