Da Nang International Fireworks Festival attracts nearly 1 million visitors

After a three-year hiatus, the Danang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2023 has made a comeback and attracted a large number of tourists to the city, increasing by 29% compared to the 2019 period (prior to the Covid-19 pandemic).

On July 17th, during the 12th session of the 10th People’s Council of Danang, a report on the economic and social situation in the first six months of 2023 was presented by Mr. Ho Ky Minh, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Danang. He stated that DIFF 2023, which was recently held after a three-year suspension due to the pandemic, has attracted a significant number of tourists.

Specifically, the number of visitors staying in the city during the festival period of over one month reached over 942,000, a 29% increase compared to the fireworks festival in 2019.

According to Mr. Ho Ky Minh, in the first six months of 2023, the number of guests served by accommodation establishments reached over 3.5 million, achieving 83% of the target for the year 2023. This figure is 2.1 times higher than the same period in 2022 and a 4.4% increase compared to the first six months of 2019 (3.35 million).

Among them, international visitors reached approximately 930,000, exceeding the target by 182% and more than 11 times higher than the same period in 2022. Domestic visitors reached over 2.57 million, achieving 69% of the target and showing an increase of nearly 68% compared to the same period in 2022 and over 38% compared to the first six months of 2019.

Danang International Fireworks Festival 2023 has left many beautiful impressions in the hearts of people and visitors

The revenue from accommodation and travel services in the first six months of 2023 reached 6,231 billion VND, a 99% increase compared to the same period in 2022 and a 12% increase compared to the first six months of 2019. Specifically, accommodation revenue reached approximately 4,277 billion VND, a nearly 77% increase compared to the same period in 2022 and a nearly 22% increase compared to the first six months of 2019. Travel revenue and tourism support activities reached approximately 1,954 billion VND, a 2.7-fold increase compared to the same period in 2022. During the council meeting, Mr. Ngo Xuan Thang, Chairman of the Danang Fatherland Front Committee, stated that the people of Danang were excited for the official return of the international fireworks festival with the theme “A World Without Distance” after a three-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “During this period, the city has also organized numerous festivals, music events, and captivating art performances that have provided the people of Danang and tourists with a space for enjoyment and exploration, embodying the theme of the festival – ‘A World Without Distance.’ The people have high expectations that the success of the Danang International Fireworks Festival will create a lasting and positive impression of a vibrant and attractive city for tourists,” said Mr. Thang. @Thanhnien.vn