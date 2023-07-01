Home » Da Nang inaugurated pedestrian bridge 42 billion VND
In celebration of the 50th anniversary of friendship between the two nations, the Vietnam-Japan Friendship Bridge was opened in Da Nang on the afternoon of July 1.

by Linh Vu

A pedestrian bridge across Nguyen Tat Thanh Street, the Vietnam-Japan Friendship Bridge was built by the Mikazuki Group with a capital investment of more than 42 billion VND. The bridge has a floor surface of roughly 655 m2, is more than 140 meters long, and is about 13 meters high.

A knot from the Japanese art of string weaving is shown on the part leading to the bridge on both sides of the observatory, highlighting the strength of the friendship ties between the two countries. There are additional steel spiral staircases outside the two observatories that have elevators constructed so that people with physical disabilities can access the bridge with ease.

With more than 222 projects and a total investment capital of more than 1 billion USD, Japan now leads the list of foreign investors in Da Nang.

