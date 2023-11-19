Da Nang in the top 11 best destinations in Asia 2024

To make it onto this list, Da Nang had to meet rigorous criteria set by the CN Traveller editorial team. The voting participants for the destinations were travel experts from around the world. In addition to providing destination information, these experts had to present convincing reasons for why one should visit each place.

The American magazine observes that after gradually lifting travel restrictions and border closures due to the pandemic, Asia has bounced back, becoming more vibrant, daring, and ambitious than ever.

Da Nang, in particular, is cited as “one of the most successful examples of Asia’s post-Covid tourism recovery.” In the first nine months of the year, Da Nang welcomed over 1.6 million international visitors, surpassing the target set at the beginning of the year of receiving 1.5 million visitors. Several international flights have resumed from Da Nang Airport, contributing to an increased influx of tourists to the city.

Attractions such as the Son Tra Peninsula, home to the 17-story Lady Buddha statue standing at 67 meters, and the endangered brown-shanked douc langurs in the natural reserve, are some of the tourist draws. The Central Vietnam specialties, such as Quang noodles, add another distinctive touch to the exploration of this region.

@Vietnamnet