Da Nang in the top 11 best destinations in Asia 2024

Da Nang is the sole representative of Vietnam and ranks second in the list of the 11 best places in Asia for travelers to visit in 2024.
The Da Nang Department of Tourism Promotion (Da Nang Tourism) reported that the prestigious world travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller (USA) has recently unveiled a series of lists featuring the best destinations worldwide to visit in 2024.
In the Asian list, Da Nang is the only representative from Vietnam, alongside renowned destinations such as Chinatown in Bangkok (Thailand), the Kathmandu Valley (Nepal), the Silk Road in Uzbekistan, Singapore, Mongolia, Sri Lanka, and more.
Son Tra dawn (Da Nang). Photo by Do Ngoc Ha