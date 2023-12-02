Da Nang hosts Christmas run on Son Tra Peninsula

The run will take place over two days, on December 23 and 24, across various areas of the Son Tra Peninsula, with nearly 2,000 participants from within the country, 10 countries, and territories registered to compete on a specially designed course with refreshing natural scenery and inclines of up to nearly 1,000 meters ascending to the peak of Son Tra.

The competition includes three distances: 6km, 16km, and 26km, catering to all athletes, running groups, and running enthusiasts looking to participate and experience the exciting event on the Son Tra Peninsula.

Mr. Huynh Van Hung, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Son Tra District, stated that organizing the run at the end of the year, precisely on Christmas Eve (December 24), provides a favorable opportunity to attract a large number of domestic and international tourists to Da Nang. This event serves as a chance to promote Da Nang’s image as a leading destination for festivals and events in Asia.

According to Mr. Huynh Van Hung, within the framework of the event, the local area is also organizing various activities for people to enjoy indigenous cultural aspects.

Furthermore, to provide the best experience for participants, the organizers announced that hotels and restaurants in the area will offer discounts and special promotions for tourists.

@Vietnamnet