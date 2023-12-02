Da Nang hosts Christmas run on Son Tra Peninsula

The running event is set to take place on the Son Tra Peninsula during the Christmas season, promising to attract thousands of domestic and international tourists to Da Nang.
On November 30, Vietnam Television’s Central Highlands-Central Region Center (VTV8) and the People’s Committee of Son Tra District (Da Nang City) announced the “VTV8 Son Tra Run Challenge 2023” running event.
This marks the first time a running event is being organized on the Son Tra Peninsula, a pristine forest area known as the “green lungs” of Da Nang city.
Son Tra Peninsula is a captivating tourist destination, not only for its picturesque beaches and diverse ecosystems but also for its distinctive landscape featuring high mountains on one side with a diverse plant and animal system and a blue sea on the other.