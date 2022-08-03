Da Nang, Hoi An are present in luxury tour around the world of the US

Private jet exploration and luxury tour operator TCS World Travel recently announced its 2023 global itinerary, which includes stops in Vietnam.

According to the newly announced schedule, Da Nang and Hoi An will be the stops in Vietnam appearing in two of the nine itineraries of TCS World Travel, especially since these are the most expensive tours of the airline.

Shelley Cline, president of TCS World Travel, shared: “The demand for travel seems to have been pent up a lot during the past time. That’s why in 2023, we have added five more days to the itinerary. Round the World and other unique shows”.

The 22-day Golf Around the World Tour with 48 passengers takes visitors to the world’s best golf courses. During a break between games, travelers can take time to experience the local beauty. The tour costs 147,000 USD (about 3.4 billion VND), departing from the US will go through Australia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Oman, Rwanda and Morocco.

Tour to explore Asia and the Middle East costs 140,000 USD (about 3.2 billion VND) departing from the UK, will go through Egypt, Israel, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Thailand, India, Nepal, Bhutan, Oman.

All TCS round-the-world itineraries travel by luxury jet. Photo: TCS World Travel

In all nine of TCS World Travel’s global itineraries, travelers are transported on luxurious private jets such as Boeing 757 or A321neo operated by Titan Airways, ensuring maximum comfort and privacy. In particular, these aircraft are also equipped with custom-made leather seats with advanced electric reclining system and extra-large toilets with full-length mirrors.

In addition, guests will be served by 18 crew members, including a top doctor and chef, to accommodate any request.

In addition to two premium tours with stops in Vietnam, TCS World Travel also offers 7 other tours, such as The Less Traveled World, The Ancient Crossroads of Europe and the Middle East, Discover the Wonders of Southern Thailand Binh Duong… all cost more than 100,000 USD (several billion VND). The company’s cheapest tour also lasts 7 days during Thanksgiving with prices starting at 54,590 USD/adult (about 1.3 billion VND).

@ Vietnamnet