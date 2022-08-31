Da Nang has apartment project to lead medical tourism trend in Vietnam

With a long-term development orientation with a line of healthcare real estate products, at the end of August, Gotec Land developed an international standard regenerative medicine apartment project in Da Nang Bay.

According to Grand View Research, the size of the medical tourism market reached more than 10 billion USD this year, this number is forecasted to continue to grow strongly to nearly 100 billion USD by 2030. This growth rate shows the potential of the tourism industry. The industry will explode strongly globally in the coming period.

Thanks to the price competitiveness and available natural potential, Asian countries are one of the regions to catch the trend of medical tourism, including Vietnam. According to statistics from the Ministry of Health, Vietnam is estimated to reach one billion USD from this market, a figure for international tourists alone.

Medical center with an area of ​​​​2,000 m2

The JLL report shows that, from 2021, the medical and healthcare industry will not stop at treatment centers and hospitals but will apply to the real estate market, becoming the trend of product development of the investors. In anticipation of that trend, in the third quarter of this year, Gotec Land launched the Shizen Nami apartment project integrated with the first regenerative medicine center in Da Nang.

The project will build an AAA Intelligent Health medical center at the building’s podium with an area of ​​​​up to 2,000 m2. In order to open up a methodical medical tourism product with a variety of healthcare types, Gotec Land invests in developing 3 centers: Regenerative medicine (application of stem cell technology), precision medicine (application of gene mapping technology) and cosmetic medicine (application of skin rejuvenation technology and cosmetic dentistry).

AAA Intelligent Health medical center owns a variety of health care.

In each center model, Gotec Land will cooperate with the world’s giants to bring the most modern scientific technology into each care process, with an experienced medical team, providing separate support for each resident’s health problem.

With the regenerative medicine center, StemCells 21 – the largest stem cell research group in Thailand – will be a direct partner to coordinate operations. This is the first international FDA standard unit in the world for stem cell technology, with more than 20 years of experience in operation and in-depth research. The stem cell application methods at the center will contribute to the treatment of diseases related to age, bones, joints, immune system, nervous system, etc.

In addition, in the near future, Gotec Land will work with TruDiagnostic – a corporation specializing in the application of genetic analysis and decoding technology in the US, bringing breakthrough and exclusive medical technology in therapy to Vietnam. This technology can accurately determine the biological age of cells, decode gene and epigenetic diagrams, assess the degree of aging, and prevent pathogens.

Aesthetic medicine center applying 360-degree technology.

The Aesthetic Medicine Center will apply 360-degree technology, use non-invasive treatments to make the health care process more gentle and effective, and promote regular residents to pay more attention to their health.

Raise value of living with chain of health utilities

At the center, customers not only experience the most modern health care support methods but also feel the important values ​​​​of health for life. Every day living at Shizen Nami will be a day of feeling every cell being regenerated, every breath filled with energy, bringing a moment of peace to enjoy life with a healthy body.

Treatment clients at the center can experience meaningful life every day.

In order to raise the standard of living to an international level, the regenerative medicine center is invested by Gotec Land at a cost of 20 million USD. The project also owns a complex of more than 30 intensive health care facilities such as a dynamic-static meditation garden, an infinity pool, a nutrition library, a spa, sauna and detox center, a gym, etc. to form a closed ecosystem. This place promises to become an international standard medical tourism destination in Da Nang, on par with Southeast Asian countries that thrive in this tourism segment such as Thailand, Singapore…

The strength of the project is also located in the position of receiving natural sunlight and wind, located on Nguyen Tat Thanh street, with a direct view of Da Nang pearl bay. Each apartment owns at least 3 windy balconies. The project covers the magnificent landscape of the northwestern region of Da Nang, creating a cool atmosphere, a peaceful space to help regenerate energy and restore health.

The project has a direct view towards the pearl bay of Da Nang.

Possessing outstanding potential and advantages, the project is expected to open the trend of resort real estate combined with medical tourism, and at the same time create a new step for the tourism market in Da Nang in particular and the country in general.

More than a house to live in, Shizen Nami will be a place to enjoy, relax, and nourish health. The project does not at the same time represent the strategic vision and orientation of Gotec Land in developing a product line with bold human elements, meeting demand for health care has grown rapidly in recent years.

