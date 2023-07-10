Da Nang: France won the DIFF 2023 final

The Italian team started the last night of Danang Fireworks 2023, followed by the French team. The last night’s attraction was so strong that a number of highways and bridges across the Han River had been jammed with a crowded flow of people since late afternoon.

The Italian fireworks team, as the first performing team, confirms the level of a powerful team that has won the DIFF championship twice.

Italy, as usual, won over the audience with dramatic artwork that skillfully combined music and light.

The background music is carefully chosen, reflecting a variety of emotions, such as the piano song ‘River Flow in You’, the vibrant rock melodies of Gossip, the EDM Wake me up modified with country sounds, and so on.

Meanwhile, the French team captivated the audience with a joyous fireworks show and frantic music. Each flash of color against the background of French, US-UK, and K-pop music caused the audience to sway while enjoying themselves.

On the final night, both teams shocked the crowd by playing popular Vietnamese songs in the background. The French team, in particular, nearly “exploded” the crowd by selecting the song “Fly” by Thu Minh, whilst the Italian team moved the whole audience by singing along with the song “Vietnam in me is” by Thuy Chi.

The first-place fireworks team from France got the championship trophy and a $20,000 award. The Italian fireworks team took second place and received a $10,000 reward.

“The Danang International Fireworks Festival 2023 has ended,” stated Le Trung Chinh, Chairman of the Da Nang City People’s Committee, “but the city’s dreams and aspirations will continue to be nurtured and spread.”

“We will try and make every effort so that every citizen can enjoy happiness, a prosperous and safe city, and a harmonious and sustainable living environment with nature,” said Mr. Chinh.

