Home » Da Nang: France won the DIFF 2023 final
EntertainmentTravelTrending

Da Nang: France won the DIFF 2023 final

On the final night of the International Fireworks Festival - DIFF 2023 - two excellent fireworks teams from Italy and France devoted themselves to hundreds of thousands of people and tourists.

by Linh Vu

The Italian team started the last night of Danang Fireworks 2023, followed by the French team. The last night’s attraction was so strong that a number of highways and bridges across the Han River had been jammed with a crowded flow of people since late afternoon.

The Italian fireworks team, as the first performing team, confirms the level of a powerful team that has won the DIFF championship twice.

The shot of the runner-up team of DIFF 2023 Italy - Photo: TAN LUC

The shot of the runner-up team of DIFF 2023 Italy – Photo: TAN LUC

Italy, as usual, won over the audience with dramatic artwork that skillfully combined music and light.

The background music is carefully chosen, reflecting a variety of emotions, such as the piano song ‘River Flow in You’, the vibrant rock melodies of Gossip, the EDM Wake me up modified with country sounds, and so on.

Meanwhile, the French team captivated the audience with a joyous fireworks show and frantic music. Each flash of color against the background of French, US-UK, and K-pop music caused the audience to sway while enjoying themselves.

The shot helped the French fireworks team to become the champion of the DIFF 2023 - Photo: TAN LUC

The shot helped the French fireworks team to become the champion of the DIFF 2023 – Photo: TAN LUC

On the final night, both teams shocked the crowd by playing popular Vietnamese songs in the background. The French team, in particular, nearly “exploded” the crowd by selecting the song “Fly” by Thu Minh, whilst the Italian team moved the whole audience by singing along with the song “Vietnam in me is” by Thuy Chi.

The first-place fireworks team from France got the championship trophy and a $20,000 award. The Italian fireworks team took second place and received a $10,000 reward.

“The Danang International Fireworks Festival 2023 has ended,” stated Le Trung Chinh, Chairman of the Da Nang City People’s Committee, “but the city’s dreams and aspirations will continue to be nurtured and spread.”

“We will try and make every effort so that every citizen can enjoy happiness, a prosperous and safe city, and a harmonious and sustainable living environment with nature,” said Mr. Chinh.

@tuoitre.vn

CONTRIBUTOR | Opinions expressed by contributors are their own. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

You may also like

Da Nang: For the first time, there is...

Art exhibition “Couleurs du Viet Nam” in Paris

Da Nang inaugurated pedestrian bridge 42 billion VND

Two Vietnamese researchers receive awards from the French...

Da Nang: Dragon Bridge stops spewing fire and...

Bank Robbery In Vietnam’s Da Nang city