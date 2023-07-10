Da Nang: For the first time, there is an artistic light festival on the Han River

The Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Da Nang (JCCID) announced the light show at the Dragon Bridge West Bank Park (Da Nang) on July 10.

According to a JCCID spokesman, this unit will organize an artistic lighting environment with 500,000 LED lights on the West Bank of Dragon Bridge from July 12 to July 23 with the approval of the People’s Committee of Da Nang City.

The park will feature a large-scale lighting system with three themes: Sakura Dom, Sakura garden with Japanese style, and a lotus pond, inspired by the lotus lake in Vietnam.

This is one of a series of events around the country to commemorate the 50th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Japan.

