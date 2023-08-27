Da Nang elevates golf tourism to attract international visitors

Da Nang aims to elevate its golf tourism to an international level and diversify its festivals and events.

On the afternoon of August 24th, the Da Nang Department of Tourism inaugurated the Da Nang Golf Tourism Festival 2023, which will take place from August 24th to September 2nd.

Throughout the event, at the APEC Park (Hai Chau district), visitors will have the opportunity to experience activities such as checking in with a giant golf ball, practicing golf swings on a mini artificial course, nightly art performances, and receiving free tickets to watch the live golf tournament during this period.

The highlight of the event is the BRG Open Golf Championship Danang 2023, attracting 144 professional golfers from countries including Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, England, Australia, Sweden, China, scheduled to take place from August 31st to September 2nd. Four leading players in the ADT 2023 prize money rankings have registered to participate, namely Harrison Gilbert-Wong (Australia), Oscar Zetterwall (Sweden), Naoki Sekito (Japan), Chanat Sakulpolphaisan (Thailand).

In addition, the city of Da Nang is hosting the Chairman of the World Golf Tourism Organization, the Chairman of the Golf Association of India, and representatives from major golf travel entities from Japan, Australia, India, the Philippines, and China to survey tourism products and services. Through the festival’s activities, the goal is to enhance promotional efforts and attract golf enthusiasts to Da Nang. The AGIF Da Nang Golf Tourism seminar is also taking place during this occasion.

Mr. Nguyen Xuan Binh, Deputy Director of the Da Nang Department of Tourism, emphasized that the city aims to bring Da Nang’s golf tourism to an international level and contribute to the development of golf tourism. This, in turn, solidifies the city’s direction in diversifying festivals and events, establishing itself as a leading destination for events and festivals in Asia.

According to Mr. Binh, Da Nang currently possesses favorable conditions for developing high-quality tourism, including golf tourism. He cited numerous world-class golf courses in Da Nang with excellent facilities and high-quality accommodations, forming a conducive ecosystem for golfers and related tourism activities.

“Golf is not only a sport but also a catalyst for the development of high-quality tourism in Da Nang. Through athletes, we will promote the image of Da Nang to international visitors,” shared Mr. Binh.

@Vietnamnet