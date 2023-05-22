Da Nang: Dragon Bridge stops spewing fire and water during the International Fireworks Festival

The Da Nang City People’s Committee has just issued a document stating that there will be no fire spraying, water spraying of the Dragon Bridge, or the Han River Bridge turning during the Danang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2023 performances in order to ensure safety and limit traffic jams at the bridges across the river and in the city center area.

Specifically, no spraying water or spitting fire on the Dragon Bridge on the nights of June 2, June 10, June 17, June 24, and July 8, 2023. And no turning the Han River Bridge on the nights of June 10, June 17, June 24, and July 8, 2023.

The Dragon Bridge and Han River Bridge are the features that draw a significant number of people to visit and experience unique performances such as the Dragon Bridge spitting fire and spraying water every week on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, as well as major holidays at 9 p.m.

Every Saturday and Sunday from 11 p.m. to 12 a.m., the Han River Bridge rotates.

The theme of the Danang International Fireworks Festival 2023 is “World without distance” to commemorate the remarkable comeback of global tourism after the pandemic.

The festival will take held on the Han River from June 2 to July 8, 2023, with the participation of eight artillery teams, including seven foreign teams from England, Italy, Poland, France, Australia, Canada, Finland, and the Vietnamese representative team from Da Nang.

The opening ceremony will take place on June 2 in the evening, followed by the opening competition between Vietnam and Finland.

@vietnamplus.vn