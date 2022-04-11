Da Nang deploys “Market 4.0” model

After a period of preparation of facilities and equipment, on March 8, 2022, the Department of Industry and Trade of Da Nang city and Viettel – Da Nang branch organized the launch of the Market 4.0 model in Da Nang.

According to Mr. Huynh Ngoc Thuong, Director of Viettel – Da Nang Branch, before launching Market 4.0, Viettel Da Nang has built deposit/withdrawal points (right in the market and around the market); equipped with VietQR code for more than 1,000 merchants at 03 big markets of Da Nang city: Con Market, Han Market and Dong Da Market, connected with 37 banks and e-wallets to create Viettel Money accounts to support for small businesses and customers to make transactions of transferring, depositing, withdrawing money and buying and selling online quickly, easily, anytime, anywhere at the aforementioned markets.

With the Market 4.0 model, small businesses and customers can buy and sell goods at the market by scanning the VietQR code or transferring money via phone number on the Viettel Money application. This is the first time using this model, customers can comfortably go to the market without facing obstacles such as carrying change, calculating change…

In the context that Da Nang is promoting measures for socio-economic recovery and growth, safe and flexible adaptation, and effective control of the Covid-19 epidemic, while promoting digital transformation and applying information technology in business activities, buying and selling in general and non-cash payments in particular, the Market 4.0 model at the city’s three largest markets will create conditions for consumers to experience, continue access to modern payment methods, stimulate shopping activities. At the same time, it aims to apply to the remaining markets in Da Nang.

In the first 2 months of implementation and testing, the Market 4.0 Model in Da Nang has received many positive feedbacks and results, more than 1,000 small traders at 3 Con, Han, and Dong Da markets have registered to become Viettel Money’s payment acceptance points and the number of registered merchants are also increasing day by day, limiting the use of cash instead of by scanning VietQR codes or transferring money via phone numbers on the Viettel Money app and will gradually become a habit of people.

According to Mr. Nguyen Huu Hanh, Deputy Director of Da Nang City’s Department of Industry and Trade, in the coming time, the Department of Industry and Trade together with Viettel – Da Nang branch will continue to replicate this model in a number of markets in the city area to encourage and create favorable conditions for small businesses and people to go to the market to get used to non-cash payment. At the same time, they will carry out a number of activities to support small traders to put their products on the VOSO e-commerce platform in order to promote sales activities on social and e-commerce platforms. Besides, a Viettel Post office will be built at the market to support small businesses or customers conveniently and quickly in sending and receiving goods.

