Da Nang: Container trucks and dump trucks are prohibited during high school graduation examinations

Accordingly, temporarily suspending the operation of cars pulling trailers and semi-trailers; dump trucks on all routes in the city, except for the following routes: tunnel Hai Van – Tuy Loan, La Son – Tuy Loan, Hai Van pass, Ta Quang Buu, Nguyen Van Cu (section from Ta Quang Buu road to Hai Van pass road), national highway 14B (section from bordering Quang Nam province to Hoa Cam overpass), Hoa Cam overpass (including two roads on both sides of the bridge), national highway 1A (section from Hoa Cam overpass to Quang Nam province), Da Nang – Quang Ngai Expressway on June 27, 28, and 29.

The specific suspension time for vehicles is as follows:

– On June 27, from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

– On June 28 and 29, from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.; at midday, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; and in the late afternoon, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

It is planned that certain trucks would be unable to operate between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. and lunchtime between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 12 p.m., solely on the backup test date of June 30.

@vtv.vn