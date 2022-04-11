Da Nang beach is crowded with people on the occasion of Hung King’s death anniversary.

During the 3 days of Hung King’s death anniversary, tourist attractions in Da Nang city received a large number of tourists, up to 78,000 people.

According to a quick report of the Da Nang Department of Tourism, during the 3 days of Hung King’s death anniversary (April 9-11), the locality welcomed about 77,840 visitors to visit and travel.

Specifically, the number of passengers on international and domestic routes reached 39,000 with 262 flights. Including 6 international flights from Singapore, Thailand and 256 domestic flights from Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hai Phong, Vinh, Nha Trang, Da Lat, Pleiku, Can Tho, Phu Quoc.



In addition, the number of visitors to major tourist destinations in Da Nang City increased rapidly, such as Sun World Ba Na Hills tourist area with 18,500 guests; Nui Than Tai hot spring park welcomes 9,000 guests; Mikazuki Resort & Spa about 4,000 guests, Marble Mountains about 4,500 guests.

In the past few days, the beaches in Da Nang city, even though it was only 16 o’clock, were already full of people. Mr. Nguyen Duc Vu, head of the Management Board of Son Tra Peninsula and Da Nang’s tourist beaches, said that during the holiday, the board has increased 100% of its troops to patrol and ensure safety and security at the beach. the beach, the service facilities at the beach are fully aware of the price list. The beach is cleaned, the trees are neatly trimmed before welcoming guests.

“Three days of public holidays, but we have not recorded any accidents, the basic security situation is guaranteed,” Mr. Vu said.

Regarding tourist accommodation establishments, the capacity of 4-5 star rooms is about 50-60%, of which coastal hotels are about 70-90% and some hotels are fully booked for 2 days 9 and 10. .

In order to stimulate tourism demand, Da Nang City organizes many tourism and cultural events to attract tourists, organizes the announcement of the tourism stimulus program “Enjoy Danang – Enjoy Danang” with the participation of 200 businesses. tourism industry, a service provider with many unique and attractive product packages, preferential prices and professional quality.

Source: plo.vn

