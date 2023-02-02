Da Nang among top beaches in the world

According to NZ Herald News, Da Nang beach is an ideal place to sunbathe during summer vacation.

Da Nang beach is famous for its unspoiled beauty. Photo: Thanh Duc, Doan Nguyen.

The NZ Herald News list includes 7 locations. In addition to Da Nang beach, in Asia there is also Fulong beach (Taiwan, China). This place attracts tourists with its clear blue water, and many fun activities such as surfing, kayaking…

Writer Sara Bunny shared: “Da Nang is a bustling coastal city with a stretch of fine white sand winding on the coast. This is the right place for tourists who like to sunbathe”.

Sara is most impressed with My Khe beach and Bac My An beach by the pristine scenery with clear water, fine white sand, golden sunshine. This place also attracts many interesting tourist services and attractive sea foods.

Dragon Bridge is a place not to be missed when coming to Da Nang. Visitors coming here can not only admire the beautiful scenery of the Han River, but also enjoy the spectacular fireworks display.

The remaining ideal destinations include Praia da Joatinga (Brazil), Glass beach (Califonia, USA), Blavand beach (Denmark), Parnu (Estonia) and Rugen (Germany).

This is not the first time Da Nang has been honored. Previously, this city has owned many international awards and reached the top of many rankings for top tourist destinations. In 2019, Forbes (USA) added Da Nang to the list of “The most beautiful and affordable city for foreigners” in 2019. The Guardian (UK) also ranked Golden Bridge (Da Nang) in top 5 most impressive pedestrian bridges in the world with strange and unique designs in 2018.

@Zing News