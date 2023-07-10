Da Nang Airport joins the BlackPink Trend

In recent days, Vietnamese young people have been expecting and debating the event in which the Korean popular group BlackPink will be performing in Hanoi at the end of July.

Although it is not the landing destination for the BlackPink group on their journey to Vietnam, Da Nang International Terminal has jumped on the trend, with numerous areas of the airport covered in black and pink, astonishing passengers.

On July 9, a Da Nang International Terminal spokesman stated that the pink and black coating at the airport is part of the “Pink Terminal” project that the terminal is investing in in response to the Blackpink group’s event in Vietnam.

Some exterior design aspects, such as electronic boards greeting travelers to the airport, are painted and ornamented in two colors: pink and black. The mascot character is a duck carrying a “Welcome to Vietnam” signboard that has been colored in two recent popular color combinations.

Many K-pop fans were also there at the Da Nang airport to take photos and check-in.

The Da Nang International Terminal representative added that the airport changed its appearance to welcome four K-pop girls as a way to spread Vietnamese-Korean cultural exchange through music events, while also conveying the message of hospitality of the Vietnamese people.

