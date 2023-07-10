Home » Da Nang Airport joins the BlackPink Trend
EntertainmentTravelTrending

Da Nang Airport joins the BlackPink Trend

Da Nang International Terminal's "Pink Terminal" project has decorated every part of the airport with black and pink to match the trend of the Korean group BlackPink performing in Vietnam.

by Linh Vu
Blackpink

In recent days, Vietnamese young people have been expecting and debating the event in which the Korean popular group BlackPink will be performing in Hanoi at the end of July.

Although it is not the landing destination for the BlackPink group on their journey to Vietnam, Da Nang International Terminal has jumped on the trend, with numerous areas of the airport covered in black and pink, astonishing passengers.

Da Nang is a destination that attracts a lot of Korean tourists and this "trendy" two-color decoration makes many people excited.

Da Nang is a destination that attracts a lot of Korean tourists and this “trendy” two-color decoration makes many people excited.

On July 9, a Da Nang International Terminal spokesman stated that the pink and black coating at the airport is part of the “Pink Terminal” project that the terminal is investing in in response to the Blackpink group’s event in Vietnam.

The electronic board of flights at Da Nang airport has been changed to black and pink.

The electronic board of flights at Da Nang airport has been changed to black and pink

The check-in area also doesn't "escape" from the color change

The check-in area also doesn’t “escape” from the color change

Luggage trolley refurbished in black pink

Luggage trolley refurbished in black pink

Some exterior design aspects, such as electronic boards greeting travelers to the airport, are painted and ornamented in two colors: pink and black. The mascot character is a duck carrying a “Welcome to Vietnam” signboard that has been colored in two recent popular color combinations.

Sân bay Đà Nẵng 'bắt trend' BlackPink

The little Blinks enjoy checking-in at Da Nang international airport

The little Blinks enjoy checking in at Da Nang international airport

Many K-pop fans were also there at the Da Nang airport to take photos and check-in.

The Da Nang International Terminal representative added that the airport changed its appearance to welcome four K-pop girls as a way to spread Vietnamese-Korean cultural exchange through music events, while also conveying the message of hospitality of the Vietnamese people.

@thanhnien.vn

CONTRIBUTOR | Opinions expressed by contributors are their own. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

You may also like

BlackPink’s Presence Ignites Vietnam’s Music Tourism Potential

The organizer of the BLACKPINK concert in Vietnam...

Announcement of the official ticket price and stage...

How to book BLACKPINK concert tickets in Vietnam

Blackpink is about to perform in Hanoi

“The house of no man” makes its global...