Da Lat welcomes 50,000 guests during the Hung Kings Anniversary holiday

Da Lat (Lam Dong) is the most attractive tourist destination on holidays. Thanks to the traffic separation, the city does not have a prolonged traffic jam.

Sharing with Zing, Mr. Le Anh Kiet, Head of the Department of Culture and Information of Da Lat city, said that it is estimated that on the occasion of the Hung Kings Anniversary, from April 8 to April 11, the city welcomes about 50,000 visitors. In which, the number of registered stay is 35,000 people, about 1,000 international visitors.

The number of tourists flocking to Da Lat is crowded because the holiday coincides with Sunday, workers have 3 long days off.

However, Mr. Kiet affirmed that there were no traffic jams for many hours like in previous peak seasons.

“Last time, Da Lat invested in expanding the streets, installing traffic light poles convenient for vehicles to circulate. In crowded areas, the functional forces were also present early to separate the flow. “, added Mr. Kiet.

On the evening of April 9, the reporter noted the bustling atmosphere in the Da Lat night market area and the roads around Xuan Huong Lake, in contrast to the open scene in the afternoon of the same day.

Thanh Tin (HCMC) takes advantage of the vacation to Da Lat to travel. His group cannot miss the experience of dining and shopping at the famous night market area.

Anticipating not being able to park in the areas around the market, his team decided to take a taxi. However, when returning, he cannot book technology cars or call traditional taxis and have to walk more than a kilometer to a more deserted area.

Along with the series of activities under the event of Lam Dong Golden Tourism Week 2022, with the theme “Da Lat – Resort Paradise” (April 23-30), Da Lat is expected to welcome more than 180,000 visitors in the upcoming 30/4 holiday. In which, international visitors are estimated at 1,500 arrivals, increase 135% over the same period in 2021.

